Invixium, a manufacturer of innovative touchless biometric solutions, has been selected by LightEdge Solutions as the standard for its access control solution.
The system has been implemented in multiple LightEdge data centers in the Midwestern United States to manage access for hundreds of people including data center employees, tenants, and visitors at each location.
Invixium IXM TITAN
Before modernising their access control, LightEdge had been using a hand geometry-based system to activate visitor cards, both as part of their check-in process and to secure critical areas with mantraps.
To update the system, LightEdge chose the Invixium IXM TITAN for its combination of air-tight access control and sophisticated design. A high-security biometric solution, IXM TITAN blends multi-biometric capabilities and elegant construction, with an all-aluminum body and a 5.0” LCD screen to display authentication instructions.
In addition, the new solution is compatible with LightEdge’s existing RS2 access control software and HID SEOS cards, helping the data centers leverage their existing investment in technology. The installed system is integrated with AccessIt! by RS2 Technologies and has replaced hand geometry and card readers at two of LightEdge’s seven locations so far.
Benefits of access control with IXM TITAN
The overall benefits to LightEdge of migrating to access control with IXM TITAN include:
- Future-Focused Security: Biometrics offers the highest level of security possible and touchless face recognition like that offered by IXM TITAN project an outward appearance of future focus and sophistication.
- Seamless Transition: Integration with RS2’s access control software ensures a smooth transition from LightEdge’s previous biometric solution to Invixium’s solution, so employees and visitors can enjoy a seamless experience.
- Sophisticated Design: The overall design of IXM TITAN, featuring an aluminum body and large IPS LCD screen, evokes an image of design consciousness and elegance for users.
- Standardised Support: Standardising on Invixium and RS2 allows the centralised LightEdge IT and security teams to better support each data center.
Security expertise with exquisite design
“Uncompromising security is integral to Invixium’s DNA,” said Shiraz Kapadia, CEO & President at Invixium.
IXM TITAN continues to deliver high-security solutions to assure LightEdge's client's protection from theft
“We understand that data centers like LightEdge need high-security solutions to assure their clients that their information and assets are protected from theft. IXM TITAN continues to deliver that and more with our signature security expertise and exquisite design that perfectly meet the demands of our most future-focused customers.”
Biometric security
“LightEdge requires uncompromising security. Biometrics helps us ensure the high level of accuracy we demand from our access control system.”
“Our direct relationship with Invixium provides us with tailored support from a company that’s large enough to support our needs, but also intimate enough to be very personal. Standardising on RS2 and Invixium helps us ensure that our system upholds our values of high security, modernness, and futuristic design,” said John Martin, Director of Data Center Operations at LightEdge Solutions.