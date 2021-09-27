LifeSafety Power will showcase its award-winning intelligent networked power supplies at booth 1463 during this year’s GSX show, September 27-29 in Orlando.
Featured products include: FPO Generation 2 - Recently redesigned and re-engineered with updated features and capabilities, the FlexPower® FPO Generation 2 (Gen2) power supply line brings additional enhancements to both installers and users in the access control market.
Network communications module
FlexPower Gen2 includes the groundbreaking OutSmart™ visual voltage indication across all boards, visually showing the technician the output voltage of the power supply boards and each distributed output. Optional RS-485 capability on FPO and M8 devices allows larger managed systems on fewer network drops with the NLX NetLink™ network communications module.
Refinements like built-in low battery disconnect and battery current sensor foster cleaner installations
Added data points such as AC input voltage and main output current measurements on the FPO power supply and output cycle counts on the M8 yield a comprehensive view of overall system health. Refinements like built-in low battery disconnect and battery current sensor foster cleaner installations.
Access control boards
E12M and E12S Enclosures - One of the most spacious enclosures in the industry, the E12 is available in Unified Power or ProWire with dimensions of 48 (H) x 36 (W) x 8 (D). The E12 handles larger enterprise access control deployments–accommodating more access control boards, power supplies and managed outputs in a single enclosure for hardware and deployment savings.
The E12 houses up to three FlexPower FPO power supply boards to allow up to 750 Watts of power to locking hardware, access control boards and auxiliary devices. It comes in two configurations: the E12M integrates with authentic Mercury Systems and handles 24 doors of access control; E12S integrates with Software House (SWH) controllers to handle up to 32 doors.
Security management software
NetLink lets users remotely monitor, control, program and report on system power
Access Control Integrations - LifeSafety Power’s solutions integrate with several industry-preferred access control security management software platforms, including Genetec Security Center; OnGuard® for Lenel S2; and C•CURE 9000 from SWH.
Security Center Integration for Genetec - Leveraging the Genetec integration between NetLink network communication device and Security Center, users can seamlessly add NetLink devices into the software platform, allowing real-time alerts to appear directly within the interface. From Security Center, users receive detailed data on the health and viability of power, connected locks and other devices. NetLink lets users remotely monitor, control, program and report on system power and connected devices and features patented battery management that includes health reporting, remote battery testing, email/SNMP alerts and other proactive notifications.
Advanced power management
OnGuard Integration for LenelS2 - The LenelS2 integration allows LifeSafety Power’s NetLink NL4 and NLX Network Communication Modules to interface with OnGuard access control software versions 8.0, in addition to 7.6, for advanced power management of enterprise access control systems. NetLink adds proactive monitoring and management capabilities to LifeSafety Power’s power systems, interfacing directly to the OnGuard platform, with all power system alerts indicated on the OnGuard software.
NetLink adds proactive monitoring and management capabilities to LifeSafety Power’s power systems
CCURE integration for SWH - The native integration with SWH C•CURE 9000 and LifeSafety Power’s intelligent network monitoring modules allows users to receive and centrally manage alerts and notifications through the software, for monitoring and control of PSX power and distribution modules sold and supported through SWH. Critical networking notifications are driven directly into C•CURE 9000, relaying real-time data and analytics on the health and viability of iSTAR door controller power, lock power and battery condition.
Streamlining power installations
ProWire Unified Power Systems/Helix - ProWire Unified Power Systems, the highest level of integration between a power system and an access control solution, are an installer’s blueprint for consistent, streamlined power installations. ProWire makes it simple to create a connected power campus, eliminating installation variability for repeatable and professional results.
Network-connected ProWire systems can interface directly into Mercury Security or SWH C•Cure 9000 platforms, allowing users to receive, manage and control alerts and notifications. ProWire is compatible with Multi-Site Manager (MSM) Enterprise™, which yields advanced analytics so end-users can actively network, monitor and manage connected power solutions for greater uptime and dependability.
Mission-critical applications
Helix reduces the risk of system downtime or outage and features network management
Helix AC/DC is the only solution for mission-critical applications in government, finance, medical and high-tech industry vertical markets. Designed for seamless failover protection with the automatic backup switchover of AC or DC power, Helix reduces the risk of system downtime or outage and features network management for predictive reporting that optimises and maintains the highest levels of performance.
AC Helix monitors separate AC branch circuits, reporting trouble with a primary branch immediately and instantly transferring power to backup for uninterrupted system operations. DC Helix uses redundant power supplies to instantly transfer power to the backup supply on the failure of the primary supply.
Helix is now available in standard, Unified Power and ProWire configurations to provide the ultimate protection to any access control power system.