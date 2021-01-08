LenelS2 announced a strategic agreement with Bosch Building Technologies to resell Bosch IP cameras in North America and Europe. As a result of the agreement, end-users will have access to the complete Bosch IP camera portfolio through LenelS2’s Value-Added Resellers (VARs).
The Bosch IP camera portfolio integrates with all LenelS2™ video management solutions to enhance critical video analytics capabilities that help protect people and assets and optimise building health and efficiency. The integrated solution joins the Carrier Healthy Buildings Program suite of offerings to help deliver healthier, safer, more efficient and productive indoor environments.
LenelS2, a front-runner in advanced security systems and services, is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, a foremost provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions.
Video surveillance solutions
The relationship provides a convenient, single source for LenelS2 VARs to procure and build their video surveillance solutions.
VARs will be able to leverage a unified support infrastructure for products across both company product lines.
LenelS2 and Bosch are developing tighter integrations between products to enable advanced features for future product releases.
Camera integration with VMS
Bosch cameras integrate with all LenelS2™ OnGuard® and NetBox™ ecosystem video management solutions including LenelS2 NVR (LNVR), UltraView, VRx™ and NetVR™.
Bosch cameras also integrate with Milestone XProtect® in support of LenelS2 and Milestone’s distribution agreement.
Healthy building solutions
“Bosch Building Technologies is a longtime partner and member of the LenelS2 OpenAccess Alliance Program (OAAP), so this was a natural step to take,” said Jeff Stanek, president, LenelS2.
“This alliance further supports our commitment to providing open platforms and comprehensive Healthy Buildings solutions, enabling our customers to select the best solutions for their security needs.”
Bosch camera portfolio
Camera Portfolio includes a wide array of products integrated with advanced video analytics, hardware & software cyber security The Bosch camera portfolio is feature-rich, reliable and includes a wide array of products from small form factors ideal for offices to cameras designed for industrial applications such as utility and transportation infrastructure.
Bosch cameras also incorporate advanced video analytics, bandwidth management features, hardware and software cyber security.
Bosch cameras feature a full library of essential and intelligent analytics capabilities that can proactively detect a variety of objects and events, which helps to create healthier, safer workspaces.
LenelS2 VARs & Bosch devices
“By providing direct access to our portfolio of IP cameras, this collaboration makes it easier for LenelS2 VARs to meet the needs and requirements of end-users with intelligent Bosch devices,” says Tanja Rueckert, president, Bosch Building Technologies.
“This agreement will enable innovative solutions made possible with features like built-in video analytics, tighter product integrations and greater choice for customers.”
Combine industry experience
LenelS2 and Bosch have decades of combined industry experience in providing customers with proven security solutions.
Bosch Building Technologies has been a part of the LenelS2 OAAP since 2010.