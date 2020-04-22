LenelS2, a global provider of advanced access control systems and services, has received U.S. federal government approval for its updated OnGuard version 7.5 unified security solution, when paired with identity authentication and validation software from a globally renowned provider, HID Global.
LenelS2 is a part of Carrier, a renowned global provider of innovative heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security and building.
The OnGuard solution supports the Federal Identity, Credentialing and Access Management (FICAM) enterprise architecture, while offering a simple-to-deploy and cost-effective solution for government. FICAM1 is a set of security disciplines designed to ensure federal systems and facilities are used by the right person, at the right time, for the right reason.
Security management software
In collaboration with HID Global, LenelS2 offers OnGuard version 7.5 with a suite of products using HID pivCLASS software
After rigorous government and third-party security vulnerability and interoperability testing, the updated OnGuard security management software and LNL-X4420 intelligent controller with embedded authentication software is now on the General Services Administration’s (GSA) Approved Product List (APL). In collaboration with HID Global, LenelS2 offers OnGuard version 7.5 with a suite of products using HID pivCLASS software.
Each LNL-X4420 includes HID authentication to support up to 16 authenticated readers using HID pivCLASS or alternatively using Veridt Stealth readers. "LenelS2 is committed to helping secure federal government facilities,” said Ryan Kaltenbaugh, Vice President, Federal Government Solutions, LenelS2.
Hardware platforms and software solutions
"We continue to innovate with open and proven hardware platforms and software solutions. Partnerships with industry leaders such as HID Global demonstrate our continuous commitment to government agencies needing fully compliant and approved solutions.”
To learn more about the GSA APL-listed OnGuard solutions, the Approved Products List can be visited on the company’s official website. This solution is now available from an authorised LenelS2 Value Added Reseller (VAR).