LenelS2 has announced the release of the OnGuard security management system version 8.0, empowering security teams with enhanced situational awareness through unified views of the security environment, as well as powerful visualisation for data-based insights.
OnGuard Version 8.0
OnGuard Version 8.0 provides major updates including integration with the Magic Monitor unified client, rich interactive maps, a new modern reporting engine, cyber security enhancements and more.
The OnGuard security management system is an advanced solution in Carrier’s Healthy Buildings Program, and provides critical features like occupancy management, enhanced access control and proactive screening solutions to better protect people and assets, and optimise building health and efficiency.
LenelS2, a globally renowned company in advanced security systems and services, is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, an international provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions.
Transforming security data into actionable insights
OnGuard version 8.0 provides end users with the tools to be in complete control of their security environment
“OnGuard version 8.0 provides end users with the tools they need to be in complete control of their security environment and transform security data into actionable insights,” said Jeff Stanek, President of LenelS2.
He adds, “As the world returns to the workplace, the breadth of new features, updates and enhancements in OnGuard version 8.0 make it an ideal solution for today’s unique security challenges.”
Magic Monitor unified client
The OnGuard security management system version 8.0 system enhances security and situational awareness through integration with the Magic Monitor client, a Windows and Mac OS client, which provides a unified view of access control, video surveillance feeds and web content in a single display.
Users can view OnGuard system alarms, credentials as well as live or recorded video from the LenelS2 Network Video Recorder (LenelS2 NVR) platform, or third-party video management systems, including the Milestone XProtect system. The Magic Monitor unified client supports a single display, a command center workstation or expansive video walls.
OnGuard Reports and Dashboard features
To turn security data into actionable insights, the OnGuard version 8.0 platform now features a new OnGuard Reports browser client that provides customisable reports. An OnGuard Dashboard feature offers powerful visualisation of system, cardholder and alarm data in a variety of graphical formats.
The new interactive OnGuard Maps feature offers browser-based visualisation of facility layouts and provides dynamic system feedback. With OnGuard version 8.0, the Maps feature is included within the OnGuard Monitor client and is accessible from any computer, tablet or smartphone.
Usability enhancements and cyber security upgrades
The OnGuard version 8.0 system also includes new usability enhancements, integrations and cyber security upgrades to improve safety and convenience. Usability enhancements include easy-to-access language options in OnGuard Visitor Self Service mobile app version 1.5 and a richer video viewing experience across OnGuard web clients.
The improved video experience includes new audio, digital zoom, snapshot capture and Milestone XProtect video support in OnGuard Monitor and Surveillance web clients.
Enhanced security in K-12 education segment
To enhance security in the K-12 education segment, integration with the Allegion Von Duprin Remote Undogging/Remote Monitoring (RU/RM) solution enables an electronic override of mechanical undogging for facility emergency lockdown and remote door status monitoring.
‘Secure by Default’ settings, coupled with licence administration security improvements, further enhance cyber security across the OnGuard system.