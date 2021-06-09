LenelS2 has announced its OnGuard physical access control system and Milestone Systems XProtect video management solution (VMS) have been added to the U.S. Air Force Intrusion Detection System Equipment List (IDSEL).
LenelS2, the globally renowned company in advanced security systems and services, is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, the global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions.
Following a rigorous qualification process, including extensive testing and evaluation of both the OnGuard system and the XProtect solution, the U.S. Air Force added the combined system to the IDSEL.
Joint OnGuard system and XProtect video solution
The joint OnGuard system and XProtect video solution was tested and approved to protect Air Force Protection Level 1 (PL-1) non-nuclear through PL-4 sites around the globe. This provides the option for any U.S. Air Force command or local bases to acquire, design, install and sustain these flexible solutions.
“It is an honour to be approved as an accepted choice for the physical security mission of the U.S. Air Force,” said Ryan Kaltenbaugh, Senior Vice President, North American Sales for LenelS2.
Ryan adds, “LenelS2 and Milestone Systems have a long history of protecting critical and high-value facilities with a proven, cost-effective and commercial-off-the-shelf physical security solution.”
FICAM, HSPD-12, NIST FPS 201-2 and GSA approvals
The OnGuard platform is the only physical access control system to meet control and security objectives of Federal Identity, Credential and Access Management (FICAM), Homeland Security Presidential Directive-12 (HSPD-12), NIST FIPS 201-2 and GSA approvals on the U.S. Air Force IDSEL.
“At Milestone, we’re the open platform company, and part of being open is being flexible,” said Tim Palmquist, Vice President of the Americas at Milestone Systems.
Rapid video verification and seamless integration
Tim adds, “The U.S. Air Force is utilising Milestone and LenelS2 systems to meet the requirements set forth by IDSEL. Rapid video verification and seamless integration across multiple platforms are the hallmarks of Milestone’s open platform technology and flexibility within the solution’s design.”
LenelS2 and Milestone now join a small list of companies with systems that meet the U.S. Air Force's Integrated Base Defense Security System (IBDSS) requirements, spanning a range of protection levels and extending to core mission protection, including flight lines and readiness missions.