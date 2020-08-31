LenelS2 has announced the release of LenelS2 NetBox Version 5.3 access control software that brings complete BlueDiamond support to the NetBox ecosystem as well as expanded support for ASSA ABLOY and Allegion products.
NetBox Version 5.3 access control
LenelS2, a global company in the field of advanced security systems and services, is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, an internationally renowned provider of innovative heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies.
NetBox users can now provision and manage BlueDiamond mobile and physical credentials directly through the NetBox browser-based administration interface. Industry-renowned BlueDiamond mobile credentialing technology eliminates a number of traditional access touch points for building occupants and is one of the many LenelS2 solutions offered as part of Carrier’s Healthy Buildings Program.
Integration with BlueDiamond
“Further integrating NetBox with BlueDiamond makes it easier than ever for NetBox users to provide enhanced security and convenience as well as help to create healthier, safer work spaces for employees,” said Jeff Stanek, President of LenelS2, adding “We are also excited to expand NetBox market applications through new integrations with ASSA ABLOY and Allegion products.”
NetBox Version 5.3 delivers support for a range of ASSA ABLOY Aperio wireless locks, broadening the portfolio of native NetBox integrations with ASSA ABLOY products. Because Aperio locks do not require door wiring, they are fast and easy to install. The wireless communication between the lock and an Aperio hub enables real-time communication with NetBox for enhanced security and control.
Support for Aperio locks
Supported Aperio locks include the IN100 series, HES KS100 server cabinet lock, Securitron R100 card reader and HES K100 cabinet lock. The Aperio solution was developed on an open standard, making it easy to integrate with a variety of openings.
NetBox Version 5.3 also supports seamless provisioning of Allegion Schlage No-Tour offline smart deadbolts for multi-tenant housing, using the LenelS2 Installer mobile application. This eliminates the need for property staff to visit a lock when replacing a credential, saving time and increasing operational efficiency.
Instead, when a cardholder presents a smart credential to the lock, the lock is updated with access control data that has been programmed on the credential using NetBox.