LenelS2, a front-runner in advanced security systems and services, announced the integration of its OnGuard® and NetBox™ access control systems with Seek Thermal’s Seek Scan thermal imaging system.
The new integration allows businesses to identify individuals with elevated skin temperature through a contactless solution and allow or deny entry based on this reading.
Carrier Healthy Buildings Program
The integrated solution joins the Carrier Healthy Buildings Program suite of offerings to help deliver healthier, safer, more efficient and productive indoor environments.
LenelS2 is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, a foremost provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building, and cold chain solutions.
Building safety during and beyond COVID-19
“Carrier’s Healthy Buildings Program provides solutions and services that support a safer, more confident return to buildings, whether that’s a school, office building, or a manufacturing plant,” said Ross McKay, General Manager, Global Video Solutions, LenelS2.
“The Seek Scan system integration with LenelS2 access control systems will provide end-users with additional levels of convenience and control they need to help maximise building safety procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.”
Design and performance
The Seek Scan system delivers the same performance as a handheld infrared temporal thermometer
As one of the most affordable thermal temperature screening solutions meeting FDA guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Seek Scan system is designed to automate body temperature screening.
With accuracy readings within a fraction of a degree, the Seek Scan system delivers the same performance as a handheld infrared temporal thermometer, but it is automated from a safe social distance.
Through its application programming interface (API), the Seek Scan system is accessible anywhere on a network, enabling integrators and business owners to access and manage the system.
Strategic collaboration
“As we strive to help reopen offices and other gathering spaces, daily temperature scanning is one important aspect of a comprehensive strategy to help ensure healthier environments,” said Mike Muench, CEO and President, Seek Thermal.
“As the demand for thermal screening and integrated API solutions grows, our strategic collaboration with LenelS2 will help deliver this affordable system to a myriad of businesses and organisations.”