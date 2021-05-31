LenelS2 announced a North America distribution agreement with its OpenAccess Alliance Program (OAAP) partner, Splan, a next-generation visitor check-in software solutions company. The agreement enables LenelS2 and its value-added reseller network to provide a more comprehensive touchless building access experience that includes visitor management.
Splan’s visitor management solution integrates with LenelS2’s market-leading OnGuard®and NetBox™ systems as well as BlueDiamond™ mobile credentials to more fully realise Carrier’s Healthy Buildings Program.
LenelS2, a global pioneer in advanced security systems and services, is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, the global provider of healthy, safe, and sustainable building, and cold chain solutions.
Cloud- and mobile-based visitor management
“Our agreement with Splan provides our value-added resellers with convenient access to a leading visitor management and check-in solution that is also tailor-made to help address COVID-19-related challenges in offices, schools, event centers, and other facilities,” said Ryan Kaltenbaugh, Senior Vice President, North American Sales, LenelS2.
“With the combined solutions, end users can easily adopt cloud- and mobile-based, secure visitor management, and tracking capabilities.”
Situational awareness
When integrated with LenelS2 access control systems, Splan enables the provisioning of credentials to visitors, employees from other offices, vendors, and contractors using dynamic credentials or existing proximity cards.
When integrated with BlueDiamond mobile credentials, Splan can issue temporary credentials for host-free access. To enhance situational awareness, issued badges may be monitored through the OnGuard and NetBox system interfaces.
Easy-to-use enterprise application
Splan provides a streamlined process for pre-registration, approvals, notifications, and touchless check-in Splan’s visitor management solution is web-based for ease of use, even for enterprise applications. Splan provides a streamlined process for pre-registration, approvals, notifications, and touchless check-in regardless of device or environment.
The feature-rich Splan visitor management solution includes watchlist services, guest Wi-Fi provisioning, SMS and mobile notifications, and multi-lobby, tenant management from a single interface for visitors, employees, and contractors.
An optional COVID-19 package offers touchless check-in, screening, tracking, and notification solutions in support of Healthy Buildings.