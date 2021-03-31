LenelS2 announced the release of its Elements™ system, cloud-based, purpose-built access control and video management system delivered as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution. The Elements system is designed to be easily installed and simple to use with a mobile-first, intuitive user interface. Information is available at any time and accessible from anywhere on any device.
By leveraging the power of the cloud, businesses benefit from automated updates, reduced on-site maintenance, predictable monthly billing, and minimised training requirements. LenelS2, a global company in advanced security systems and services, is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, the global provider of healthy, safe, and sustainable building, and cold chain solutions.
Easy, unified access control
Several LenelS2 Value-Added Resellers (VARs) participated in a pilot program to gain feedback for product development. “Our customer wanted a cloud-based unified access control and video surveillance system,” said David Ellis, Senior Manager, Integrated Solutions, Superior Alarm Systems (SAS), a LenelS2 VAR.
"The Elements system was easy to deploy and use the customer’s existing system controller and credential readers. There was no need for a lengthy technician or customer training session. It was a great experience.”
Real-time updates
Elements VARs and end-users benefit from LenelS2’s continuous delivery model, allowing for real-time feature updates In addition to common access control functionality, Elements VARs and end-users benefit from LenelS2’s continuous delivery model, allowing for real-time feature updates that reduce the need for costly on-site maintenance visits. Additionally, mobile credentialing issuance and management can be done completely through the Elements web portal, eliminating the need to access a separate system.
This simplifies the entire process and allows for touchless access via LenelS2’s BlueDiamond™ mobile credential, services, and reader solution.
Catering varied businesses
As part of Carrier’s Healthy Buildings Program, the Elements system joins LenelS2’s feature-rich OnGuard® system and web-based NetBox™ appliance-oriented access control system to cover the full range of requirements from small- to medium-sized businesses to the most demanding enterprise and government customers.
“Developed from the ground up as a SaaS solution, the Elements system provides businesses and other organisations with a flexible cloud, subscription-based option for how they want to deploy and manage their security systems,” said Jeff Stanek, President, LenelS2.
“Customers will appreciate the ability to rapidly provision and operate remote offices using a centrally-managed cardholder database that can also be connected to our feature-rich and highly trusted OnGuard system located at their main facilities.”
Central access solution
The Elements system can operate as an independent access control system that is well suited for a wide variety of deployments, but it also supports enterprises’ remote offices by utilising the Elements OnGuard Connector.
This connector supports the use of the OnGuard system at headquarters to centrally manage all cardholders and event activity. Branch office locations, including those without corporate networks, are secured by the Elements system.
All event activity flows into the OnGuard system and is available for use with other integrated business systems. As a result, branch and headquarters’ employee activity is processed and managed consistently. The connector also enables end-to-end LenelS2 deployments, regardless of facility size.
Cybersecure
As a unified solution, the Elements system includes video management functionality, providing system configuration, real-time video verification of alarms and events as well as the ability to view live or recorded video through a single user interface.
The Elements system works with any reader that supports Wiegand or OSDP™ protocols and Mercury hardware. Moreover, the Elements system incorporates “Privacy by Design” cybersecurity principles and can enable secure end-to-end encryption from cloud to edge devices at customer premises.