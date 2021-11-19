Kwikset, brand of Spectrum Brands, Inc. - Hardware & Home Improvement division, the globally renowned company in residential security solutions, announced the availability of the Home Connect 620, the company’s newest Z-Wave connected smart lock.
Home Connect 620 smart lock
The Home Connect 620, which offers a 10-button keypad with one-touch locking, is Kwikset’s first smart lock in the ‘Home Connect’ line. It is also the company’s first lock, featuring the latest Z-Wave 700 chip technology, which includes the convenience of Z-Wave SmartStart and the security of the S2 framework.
The incorporation of the new Z-Wave 700 Series smart lock provides a number of significant enhancements, including wireless security features that reduce the vulnerability of the network during enrolment, as well as increased battery life.
This is due to the fact that 700-Series devices consume 64% less power for wireless communication and the fact that the technology allows for resting, when the device is not being used. Furthermore, the 700-Series smart lock is expected to allow for communication that is 250% further than the Z-Wave Plus 500-Series locks, a major increase in wireless range.
Featuring Z-Wave SmartStart
With Z-Wave SmartStart, users can enrol devices by scanning a QR code, even before beginning installation, providing an easier and faster way to gain instant interoperability, and control of the Home Connect 620 device. The S2 framework provides an additional layer of AES 128-bit encryption of wireless signals, for increased device security.
Featuring a sleek, all-metal design, choice of traditional or contemporary styling, the Home Connect 620 connected smart lock is designed to integrate with a variety of smart home systems and serves as an ideal ‘entry-level’ smart lock.
Remote locking/unlocking via smartphones and tablets
The Home Connect 620 delivers convenience and peace of mind to home owners, with complete remote locking/unlocking via smartphones and tablets, as well as total home control.
The Home Connect 620 can hold up to 250 user access codes and receive notifications from anywhere there is an internet connection, through a home automation system. Home owners can quickly send personalised access codes to family and guests.
Mastercode feature offers enhanced security
The Mastercode feature of the Home Connect 620 protects commands and settings, to prevent lock tampering and can be managed wirelessly, for additional security and lock management.
“We’re looking forward to introducing the first lock in our new Home Connect line,” said Matt Zimmer, the Vice President of Marketing - Spectrum Brands HHI Security Hardware.
Incorporated with Z-Wave 700 Series chip
Matt Zimmer adds, “We believe dealers will be excited, because it gives home owners the opportunity to experience the comfort, convenience and safety of electronic security, and total home control, at a very cost-effective price point, as well as the technological advantages that the Z-Wave 700 chip offers.”