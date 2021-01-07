With the new MOBOTIX S74 video system, Konica Minolta is significantly expanding the usage options for Intelligent Video Solutions delivered using its MOBOTIX 7 platform. The new model is a high-performance IoT camera featuring up to four different types of sensor (two visual, one thermal and one movement/sound), which allows for more flexibility than any other MOBOTIX video system.
Exceptionally discreet thanks to its concealed camera housing, the S74 can also access camera apps that have already been integrated, for almost indefinite expansion. This makes the video system universally suitable for any imaginable requirement in even the most diverse industrial applications.
Identifying vehicles or people
To supplement its already well-known 4K UHD modules in numerous lens opening angles, Konica Minolta is presenting a real world-first with the MOBOTIX S74: The Ultra LowLight 4MP Day & Night sensor module with automatic day/night switching. The Ultra LowLight technology can produce brilliant images with faithfully reproduced colours, even in low-light conditions. This is an important feature for applications such as identifying vehicles or people, even in the darkest of areas.
The excellent signal-to-noise ratio of 0.19 demonstrates the impressive brilliance of the Ultra LowLight sensors
The modules also have shorter exposure times, significantly increasing the sharpness of the object moving through the twilight image. The excellent signal-to-noise ratio (SRV) of 0.19 demonstrates the impressive brilliance of the Ultra LowLight sensors. That corresponds to a light sensitivity that is four-times higher than a 4K UHD module. The camera also has potent backlighting technology.
VGA thermal technology
Thanks to the optimised Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) function, all MOBOTIX 7 generation cameras can easily cope with challenging light conditions. WDR simultaneously combines different images with different exposure times into one image, automatically brightening areas that are too dark and preventing areas that are too bright. The result is a more accurate, detailed image in all areas.
The excellent image quality also applies in thermal applications. With VGA thermal technology and an extended image angle of up to 90° x 69°, even the smallest details can be recognised. Large areas (perimeter protection) and temperature differences can also be captured from great distances. The S74 integrates perfectly into the open MOBOTIX 7 platform, which offers a wide range of MOBOTIX Certified Apps based on Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning to support security and workflow processes.
Specific use cases
Customers can use existing apps from the platform instead of installing apps in their own infrastructure, which they would have to manage and continuously update. The pre-installed apps can be trialled free of charge for 30 days and then activated individually using a licence, if this is required. However, customers can also develop their own apps for specific use cases and these can be integrated into the open platform.
This means they can create "their own" camera to fulfil their specific requirements - giving them the full flexibility and modularity they need. In this way, new camera app solutions are continually being created with unlimited possibilities. Only high-quality professional market and partner solutions are integrated, tested, and certified by MOBOTIX to meet the high demands of quality and cyber security.
Additional network cameras
The S74 video system exclusively consists of rugged, high-quality components, which are made in Germany
As image processors and storage are embedded within the IoT camera and the camera operates completely autonomously, there is no extra hardware or software such as servers or recording systems - only the camera itself is required. This intelligent video solution therefore enables customers to reduce server load and storage volume, lowering both capital and operating costs. If the system is expanded with additional network cameras, only additional storage is required.
Robustness, reliability, and data security are also core values in the S74. The S74 video system exclusively consists of rugged, high-quality components, which are made in Germany. The camera housing is made of powder-coated aluminium and features weatherproof USB-C sockets. The S74 also provides end-to-end protection against cyber-attacks by hackers and prevents unauthorised entry into the company's network.
AI-supported video technology
Gary Fletcher-Moore, Head of Sales - Intelligent Video Solutions at Konica Minolta Business Solutions (UK) Ltd states, “With the MOBOTIX S74, we are setting new standards in AI-supported video technology. The system will impress customers thanks to its performance, image quality, robustness and cyber security.”