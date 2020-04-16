Konica Minolta Business Solutions (UK) Limited announces intelligent video solutions that can help the NHS, and key businesses in the UK supply chain, to protect front-line staff and property as part of the UK’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
High-temperature is one of the primary symptoms of COVID-19. Konica Minolta’s low-cost and easy-to-install thermal detection systems (part of its Intelligent Video Solutions) are able to quickly, unobtrusively and accurately detect elevated body temperature, enabling swift action to be taken, which could help to prevent the spread of infection.
Warehouse and distribution facilities
Steve Doust, Director of Sales and Marketing at Konica Minolta states, “Our Intelligent Video Solutions can play a key role in helping to protect front-line staff and property, especially within the NHS, which is currently experiencing the most strenuous of challenges.”
Konica Minolta’s Intelligent Video Solutions can be used by organisations to supplement existing safety measures during these unprecedented times. Ideal applications include protecting those caring for others affected by the Coronavirus but also span the UK supply chain, to include logistics, warehouse and distribution facilities.
Array of thermal detection
Konica Minolta’s Intelligent Video Solutions can be set-up remotely
Steve adds, “Our solutions are already being deployed by cruise companies, food manufacturers as well as retail and media organisations to better protect their staff and customers. We hope they will be used to help a vast number of organisations across many industries during the current crisis.”
With minimal installation required, Konica Minolta’s Intelligent Video Solutions can be set-up remotely, removing the need for unnecessary physical human interaction. No dedicated servers or recording software licenses are required and the whole system can be scaled quickly to meet changing requirements.
The Konica Minolta team is on hand now to help any organisation or business requiring urgent assistance with its security needs during these challenging times. Please refer to Konica Minolta’s website for further information on an array of thermal detection, access control, image & process monitoring and surveillance solutions to meet the needs of the organisation today, and in the future.