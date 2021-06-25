Keyless, a pioneering privacy-first biometric authentication firm announced that it has joined the DizmeID Foundation, to develop an open ecosystem for decentralised management of digital identities.
Control over digital identity
DizmeID Foundation operates to combine the benefits of self-sovereign identity with necessary compliance and regulation, to enable wallet holders with ownership and control over their digital identity, data access, and distribution.
Keyless will work alongside Algorand, Fabrick, and InfoCert within the foundation to make it easier and more secure for users to share their personal information in exchange for blockchain-based services.
Blockchain technology
"Many users find the idea of blockchain services intimidating and that has caused the adoption of this revolutionary technology to be painfully slow."
"We hope that by integrating with Dizme, that our biometric software will make it more intuitive for users to enroll, and begin benefitting from the services offered on its decentralised identity platform," said Andrea Carmignani, co-founder and chief executive officer at Keyless Technologies.
Digital Identity verification
Dizme enables organisations to both issues and verifies a user's identity through verifiable digital credentials – a digital version of a real-world identity document such as a driver's license or birth certificate.
"The way organisations manage their customer's personal data must change if we want to stop privacy and security breaches from being a daily occurrence," said Daniele Citterio, DizmeID Foundation Chairman.
"Currently, our identities are managed by multiple, siloed parties – like private and public organisations. Not only can this leave us exposed to a higher number of threats, but it can also create friction during the identification process," Daniele Citterio continued.
Digital credentials
With Dizme, organisations can issue and verify verifiable digital credentials to provide services, goods, or resources to users.
Once a user has their digital credentials issued to them, they can choose to share their credentials with organisations via their Dizme wallet.
Data security
"Verifiable digital credentials can help build trust between organisations and users, while also enabling users to control what personal information they share with organisations, and how long for, to ensure their data is not being misused or mishandled" explained Daniele Citterio.
Zero-trust authentication platform
Keyless zero-trust authentication platform offers strong compliance while ensuring biometric data is never at risk
Keyless zero-trust authentication platform offers strong compliance with obligations outlined in the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation – while also ensuring biometric data is never at risk of being compromised or mishandled – making it easier for both companies to target enterprises who need to meet strict compliance obligations.
Privacy based biometric solution
"At Keyless, we understand that for organisations to fully realize the benefits of emerging technologies, we must make them compliant, private, and secure.”
“To protect biometric data from threats, we've combined the security benefits of distributed architecture with privacy-enhancing cryptography. The result is a zero-knowledge biometric solution that ensures biometric data and other personally identifiable information is never at risk," explained Carmignani.
DizmeID Foundation
Joining the likes of Algorand, Fabrick, and InfoCert, this integration also marks Keyless' participation as a founding member to the DizmeID Foundation – the first decentralised identity network that combines the benefits of decentralised identity as well as the compliance to eIDAS regulations.