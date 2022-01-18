Kentec Electronics, the manufacturer of life-critical control systems, will be utilising Intersec 2022 to showcase how its latest wireless detection technology, Sigma, and Taktis control panels have been designed to make the lives of installers and end-users easier.
Wireless mesh technology
Taking centre stage will be Kentec’s latest wireless mesh technology, which not only reduces installation costs and timescales but also removes the design limitations associated with wired systems, such as building work, fire stopping, and containment systems.
The mesh technology provides enhanced reliability by providing multiple wireless communication routes between field devices and wireless translators, which provides unrivalled levels of redundancy.
Sigma ZXT single-area extinguishing control panel
Sigma ZXT enables targeted extinguishing that limits damage and reduces costs
Now available for general purchase following full BETA field testing in the UK, Europe, and South Africa Kentec’s Sigma ZXT single-area extinguishing control panel will be another principal element of the Kentec stand. New functionality, improved display, and multiple configuration options for a targeted response to a fire incident further Sigma XT’s market-pioneering reputation for user-friendly reliability.
Building on hundreds of thousands of Sigma XT sales in nearly 90 countries, the Sigma ZXT provides additional features, controls, and indications for a single-area extinguishing release system, enabling targeted extinguishing that limits damage and reduces costs. Three conventional detection zones provide the alarm ‘trigger’ required to activate the release of the extinguishant, and the system can be configured to release the extinguishant on an alarm from any single zone or combination of multiple zones.
Taktis control panel
As Kentec’s flagship control panel, Taktis will be a vital part of its Intersec demonstrations and industry discussions. Available in up to 16 loops, it provides up to 144 zone indications and supports more than 2,000 detection devices.
It can network up to 127 panels, making it ideal for the largest sites such as schools, hospitals, multi-site retail/supermarkets, critical infrastructure, and major commercial and industrial facilities.
Fully programmable straightforward access
Single-area functionality enables targeted extinguishing that has clear benefits for the end-user and installer"
Kevin Swann, Managing Director at Kentec, says the business is eager to showcase Kentec’s life safety systems’ latest developments and what benefits they are bringing to installers and end-users, “The Sigma ZXT, for example, is fully programmable through the front fascia, with a clear password and access menu structures for easy configuration,” he says.
“With straight-forward separate access for users and engineers the product is designed to be easy to use for both installer and end-user. Single-area functionality enables targeted extinguishing that has clear benefits for the end-user and installer. And to support our existing Sigma XT customers, the Sigma ZXT is fully backward compatible with the legacy SI status units, along with all the ancillary devices and components.”
Easy installation
Commenting on Kentec’s wireless technology, Kevin adds, “It is simple to design and enables fast commissioning, which means systems can be installed in a matter of days – and because it can be designed, programmed, and commissioned from the complementary software before installation, there is less time required on-site – also important for COVID-safety measures,” he says.