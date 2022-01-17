Kentec Electronics (Kentec), the globally renowned manufacturer of life-critical control systems, has launched K-Mesh, a next-generation wireless detection system that uses self-healing and configuring Mesh technology, to deliver optimum levels of reliability.
K-Mesh wireless detection system
Launched at the global security event, Intersec 2022, K-Mesh is a new development and new name for Kentec’s Ekho wireless system. Kentec’s sister company, Hochiki Europe, will retain the Ekho brand, for their hybrid wireless offering. This will enable Kentec Installation Partners (KIPs) to promote and sell a system that is bespoke to them, and which has a series of additional product features, in order to give them a further competitive advantage.
New UNIQUE technology within K-Mesh is SmartGuide, which supports safe and strategic building evacuation, by wirelessly utilising sound, light and voice command functionality to provide the utmost clarity in evacuation instructions. The sound/light and voice command functions all exist in a single device that is also a detector.
Uses self-healing dynamic Mesh network
K-Mesh wireless detection system uses a self-healing dynamic Mesh network, which makes it easy to use, install and commission
K-Mesh wireless detection system uses a self-healing dynamic Mesh network, which makes it easy to use, install and commission, and ultimately provides robust assurance that fire incidents are detected and communicated immediately. It is available, as part of a complete fire detection system, with Kentec-manufactured panels, to provide optimum performance.
A wireless translator module, which sits at the centre of the K-Mesh system, is hard-wired to the fire alarm control panel loop and communicates continuously with the wireless devices.
Sensors are supplied in three variants: optical, thermal, and multi-criteria, with the optical and multi-criteria sensors featuring adaptive signal processing and double dust traps to prevent false alarms.
Thermal detectors deployed
Thermal detectors can respond to a fixed temperature threshold or detect a rate of rise in temperature. Wireless sounders, call points and testing kits are also available within the range.
K-Mesh has a seven-to-ten-year battery life, which is approximately twice that of the industry standard. The technology is also fully expandable and configurable from anything from two to 2,000 devices. So, even the largest, most disparate and complex sites can now be protected wirelessly.
Further capabilities of the K-Mesh wireless detection system include a communication range of up to 1,200 metres and immunity to hacking.
Wireless fire detection, the future of detector technology
Kevin Swann, the Managing Director of Kentec Electronics, feels wireless fire detection is the future of detector technology
Kevin Swann, the Managing Director of Kentec Electronics, feels wireless fire detection is the future of detector technology. He said, “It is fast to install and less invasive to a building’s structure, and by utilising the most advanced Mesh technology, previous concerns over reliability are a thing of the past.”
Kevin Swann adds, “The K-Mesh launch puts us in a strong position to provide our installers with a one-stop-shop for all the fire detection needs. We’re very pleased to utilise Intersec to launch the product and indeed take full advantage of the extensive networking opportunities the show offers.”
Radio equipment directive (RED) approval
In addition to LPCB and EN-54 approval, K-Mesh has the radio equipment directive (RED) approval, which sets essential requirements for safety and health, electromagnetic compatibility, and the efficient use of the radio spectrum.
Kentec Electronics will continue to provide technical support for customers, who have already installed the Ekho wireless brand.