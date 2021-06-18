Remark Holdings, Inc., a global technology company with leading artificial intelligence ("AI") solutions and digital media properties announced that its KanKan AI business has installed its Smart Campus system in more than 200 elementary and secondary schools in China.
The system allows for seamless attendance management, epidemic prevention and control, energy management, campus access control, and notification of risky behaviors.
Smart Campus system
During the ongoing battle with COVID-19 and its variants, the Smart Campus system, with its epidemic prevention and control functionality, has been designed to assist school staff by:
- Recording body temperature before students enters the campus, thereby allowing staff to begin monitoring health status before students enter classrooms and other buildings.
- Controlling access to campus using a pre-generated QR code as well as KanKan's computer vision technology to identify whether persons trying to enter campus are authorized and are healthy.
- Reducing manual tasks by automating student attendance management and health screening of students and staff.
- Using a mobile app to allow for reservation of and touch-free access into private study rooms, classrooms, laboratories, activity rooms, and other functional areas.
- Reducing electricity consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.
Maintenance-oriented monitoring
KanKan AI's Smart Campus system is customisable to meet the needs of each school among other criteria
"In addition to the practicality of the product, KanKan AI's Smart Campus system is customisable to meet the needs of each school regarding the size of the campus, several students, and building and entrance locations, among other criteria," noted Kai-Shing Tao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Remark Holdings.
"Our product engineers followed up throughout the installation process and the after-sales team trained school staff regarding product use, while our operations team conducted ongoing, maintenance-oriented monitoring to ensure data accuracy and provide customers with an outstanding experience."
Customer-oriented services
The Smart Campus system and its customer-oriented services have quickly taken root in the campus security market. Given the initial success of Smart Campus, KanKan AI will continue its expansion into other provinces.
Official media such as the Zhejiang Daily and Hangzhou Daily strongly affirmed the vital role that KanKan AI's Smart Campus system played in the resumption of primary and secondary schools in Xihu District, Hangzhou City, during the epidemic.
As a successful model for smart campuses, Hangzhou Arts and Science Primary Schools have been publicly praised by the Education Bureau of Xihu District and have become the learning center for school principals from other provinces and cities.
Energy savings
"Our system freed teachers and staff from repetitive tasks and allowed them to focus on what they do best: teaching and caring," noted Mr. Tao.
"I am also pleased that our dedication to ESG efforts has been rewarded. The energy management function of our Smart Campus system has proven efficient at a few schools with which we worked closely. Though the amount of energy savings might seem minor now, we believe that no effort is too small when we talk about saving Earth's resources.”
“As more schools are seeing both the social and economic benefits of our systems, we believe that our continuous dedication to the environment will translate to long-term results for our partners and shareholder value for our investors."
Reduction in CO2 and SO2 emissions
KanKan calculated the Smart Campus system in a total of 104 classrooms yields a reduction of CO2 & SO2 emissions
According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA") calculations, the 4.48 kilowatt-hour of electricity saved per day per classroom by KANKAN AI's Smart Campus System, each kilowatt-hour of electricity saved per day per classroom by the Smart Campus system is equivalent to eight miles driven by an average vehicle, or a savings of 0.357 gallons of gasoline consumed, or other activities in the diagram below.
Utilising data provided by five partnered schools in the city of Hangzhou, KanKan calculated that the application of its Smart Campus system in a total of 104 classrooms yields an annual reduction of 63.9 tons of CO2 (a greenhouse gas) emissions and 1.9 tons of SO2 (a toxic gas) emissions.
At the current rate, 2,556 tons of CO2 emissions and 76 tons of SO2 emissions could be eliminated with KanKan AI's Smart Campus system within partnered schools.