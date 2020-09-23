Johnson Controls will showcase solutions and thought leadership critical to safe building reopening during the virtual Global Security Exchange Plus (GSX+) conference. From Sept. 21 to Sept. 25, 2020, Johnson Controls experts will demonstrate and discuss the latest security innovations that have become integral to intelligent security during the COVID-19 crisis and beyond.
Attendees can interact with Johnson Controls leaders during keynote event sessions, technology demos and a thought leader interview to discover the future of safe, healthy and innovative buildings.
Global Security Exchange Plus (GSX+)
Our experts are excited to share how data-driven digital solutions help them create more intelligent buildings"
“The industry leaders who are attending GSX+ are currently faced with not only reacting to the COVID-19 crisis, but also continuing to innovate for a smarter future,” said John Hudson, Vice President and General Manager of Security at Johnson Controls.
John adds, “Our experts are excited to share how data-driven digital solutions allow them to do both, protect occupants during a pandemic and create more intelligent buildings. From infection control to employee screening, this technology provides the flexibility they need to create safer, more resilient environments, no matter what.”
Digital security solutions on display
Johnson Controls experts will be at the virtual marketplace throughout the conference, showcasing digital security solutions that better protect occupants and employees while streamlining daily operations, including:
- OpenBlue: It is an open digital platform that transforms how occupants interact with their buildings. This comprehensive suite of solutions and services creates dynamic and intelligent spaces. Leveraging AI and data-powered capabilities, OpenBlue accelerates building reopening by maximising the health and safety of environments through a connected combination of hardware and software. OpenBlue includes solutions to re-enter, reoccupy and reimagine, including contact tracing, social distancing monitoring, thermal cameras, infection control, clean air solutions and more.
- Smart Elevated Skin Temperature Scanning Solution: Leveraging Tyco Illustra Pro thermal cameras, this contactless and frictionless solution rapidly scans groups of individuals for elevated body temperatures quickly, accurately and reliably. Advanced technology instantly alerts users to an elevated temperature, enabling them to leverage thermal imaging to identify the individual for a swift staff response. This thermal solution can be integrated with additional security systems such as access control and video management systems.
- Emergency Preparedness and Response: From gunshot and weapons detection, to mass notification systems (MNS), to AI analysis, Johnson Controls emergency preparedness and response portfolio ensures buildings can be safeguarded from the unexpected and help deliver successful emergency outcomes.
Insights on biggest security themes and trends
As a GSX+ sponsor, Johnson Controls thought leaders will participate and host sessions throughout the conference, to provide insight on the biggest security themes and trends of 2020 and beyond:
- Thought Leader Interviews, including:
- Digital Security and Open Blue, presented by Mike Ellis, Executive Vice President, Chief Customer and Digital Officer, Johnson Controls. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 11:30 – 11:50 a.m. EDT.
- Cyber and Physical Security, presented by Jason Christman, Vice President, Chief Product Security Officer, Johnson Controls. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 11:30 – 11:50 a.m. EDT.
- Gamer Changer session, HR and Travel Security Issues After COVID-19 Lockdowns, hosted by Hank Monaco, Vice President, Marketing, Johnson Controls, Building Solutions for North America. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 10:15 – 11:05 a.m. EDT. Featuring:
- Eduard Emde, Head of the health, safety and security section ESA/ESTEC at ESA European Space Agency, ESTEC
- Radek Havlis, Director CEE and Central Asia at PricewaterhouseCoopers
- Geert Coremans, Director, corporate safety & security at The Radisson Hotel Group
- Nicole McDargh, regional security and H&S director at Richemont
- Product demos, including:
- Thermal Cameras and Access Control Frictional Solutions, which will be hosted by Jason Ouellette, ACVS technology, Business Development, Global and George Grammer, Strategic Product Manager, access control and integrated systems, Johnson Controls. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 1:30 p.m. EDT.
- Emergency Preparedness and Response, hosted by Alka Khungar, Senior Portfolio Manager, Johnson Controls Building Solutions. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 11:30 a.m. EDT.
Making buildings more secure and intelligent
“Our experts have years of experience reimagining buildings to be more secure and intelligent,” said Hank Monaco, Vice President of marketing at Johnson Controls, Building Solutions North America.
Hank adds, “Now, we are leveraging that experience to create environments that can not only safely reopen, but also remain resilient for years to come. Our team is excited to share our vision of this future at GSX+, and the solutions that will help us get there. We are more committed than ever to powering our customers’ missions for a safe and healthy world.”