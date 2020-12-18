Johnson Controls, the globally renowned company in the field of smart and sustainable building solutions, has announced the release of its latest version of the Metasys Building Automation System (BAS), the Metasys Release 11.0, which delivers enhanced system performance and new cyber security & diagnostics capabilities.
The system’s new and updated features will help owners and operators identify and solve issues to avoid equipment failure and excessive energy use, while also providing a flexible modernisation path for aging system components.
Fault detection & diagnostic capabilities
Metasys Release 11.0 introduces a new, licensable Fault Detection and Fault Triage feature suite. By identifying building system-related faults, in order of severity, and providing suggested possible causes and corrective actions, it helps operators of varying experience levels to quickly and easily identify and troubleshoot issues, so as to keep systems running optimally and building occupants comfortable.
Modernising systems with cyber security
Metasys Release 11.0 unveils:
- Several new models to the high power Metasys hardware platform.
- New equipment controller models built with total cost in mind, to streamline installation time and costs and provide scalable options for any building management need.
- A new Supervisory Network Controller Series model includes an on-board interface to give operators the ability to quickly and clearly monitor equipment status, view alarms, see trends, issue overrides, and change set points and parameters.
- FIPS 140-2 Level 1 Compliance for Metasys Network Engines and Application Servers provides a strong cyber security technique to help prevent unauthorised access to customer systems and data.
Metasys 11.0
The increasingly urgent need to protect data and buildings and gain measurable results requires an up-to-date building automation system. Metasys 11.0 provides a flexible modernisation path for customers with the porting over of feature functionality from legacy system components and enhanced replacements for aging hardware devices.
“We designed Metasys 11.0 to help customers with their most critical outcomes, to protect and secure their building investments and to do their jobs more efficiently,” said Chris Eichmann, Vice President and General Manager, Global Controls Products at Johnson Controls.
Chris adds, “The seamless connection with OpenBlue will power the next generation of future proofed building systems for our customers.”
Seamless connection with OpenBlue dynamic platform
Metasys connects into the OpenBlue dynamic platform from Johnson Controls. This connection enables a cost-effective and safer return to the workplace, remote energy management, future proof open technology, digital transformation and award-winning AI to accelerate sustainability and operational efficiency goals.
It provides the data historian for the OpenBlue Enterprise Manager and the Building Operation Mode Dashboard as part of the OpenBlue Clean Air set of solutions. OpenBlue was designed with agility, flexibility and scalability in mind to enable buildings to become dynamic spaces for customers that deliver environments that have memory, intelligence and unique identity.
Innovations and customer successes
First launched in 1990, Metasys Building Automation System (BAS) was one of the first systems to use a personal computer as a host. Since the time of the launch, Metasys has delivered over three decades of continuous innovation by providing new features and enhancements designed to help building operators do their jobs more easily.
- Now in its third generation, there have been 23 major and minor Metasys releases since 2003.
- The global Metasys footprint spans all seven continents and includes over 40,000 installations in over 150,000 buildings.
- In 2015, Metasys Release 7.0 introduced the Metasys user interface, which organises information according to building spaces and the equipment that serves them, reducing learning time by 96%.