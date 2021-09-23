Johnson Controls, the globally renowned company in smart, healthy, and sustainable building solutions is announcing the addition of body-worn cameras and autonomous robots to its physical security portfolio, along with the integration of package screening technology, powered by RaySecur.
Intelligent technologies
These intelligent technologies further strengthen Johnson Controls comprehensive building security portfolio and enable customers to extend the power of their systems, far beyond the capabilities of traditional access control and video surveillance.
“At Johnson Controls, we continue to enhance building technologies through digital transformation, by leveraging Edge AI devices that power the OpenBlue Platform," said Vijay Sankaran, the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Johnson Controls.
Smart, autonomous buildings
Vijay Sankaran adds, “Smart, autonomous buildings that continuously learn, adapt and automatically respond to the needs of occupants, and the environment are safer, more sustainable and more secure.”
- Johnson Controls Body-Worn Camera provides powerful personal protection, along with new methods for accountability, regulatory compliance and evidence management. Tightly integrated into Johnson Controls’ video management solutions, the body-worn camera offers optimised, live video streams, using Wi-Fi or cellular networks for applications, where real-time visibility is important. For recorded video, the body-worn camera automatically transfers its encrypted, secure recorded video into the video management platform. This allows operators to seamlessly search through body cam footage, as well as traditional camera footage, for a more complete picture of their organisation’s security.
- Johnson Controls Security Robots, powered by Ava Robotics, are a workforce multiplier for an organisation’s security staff, autonomously conducting event response, along with routine patrols and inspections, providing 360-degree video coverage and SIP audio communication capabilities. The robots improve situational awareness for security staff to diagnosis or diffuse an incident remotely. Equipped with video analytics that can monitor building occupancy levels, mask compliance, and object detection, the robots can promote a healthy and safe building environment, by measuring temperature, humidity, air quality and combustible gases, during inspections, with solutions, such as Johnson Controls C•CURE and Victor event alerts.
- Physical goods and packages often enter premises unchecked. These threats are now commonplace across many industries. RaySecur’s MailSecur all-in-one screening technology detects liquid, powder, weapons, explosives, radiation and suspected materials, with its safe electromagnetic radio waves. The integration with Johnson Controls’ security solutions means that scan results can now automatically trigger configurable responses, across building systems, in order to help mitigate incidents, for example, building lockdown or evacuation and communications with the building’s HVAC system, to prevent the potential spread of contaminants or smoke.
The combination of these innovations provides a powerful improvement to overall security management. Combining mail screening technology, robotics, edge intelligence and deep integrations into building systems vastly improves an organisation’s ability to dynamically respond to new threats while enhancing building security and performance.
Johnson Controls Security Robot
The Johnson Controls Security Robot can be autonomously dispatched to the mail room, based on a threat
For example, the Johnson Controls Security Robot can be autonomously dispatched to the mail room, based on a threat, where the onboard cameras can provide remote viewing from angles, which are not covered by fixed cameras. A security operator can control the main robot’s movable front-facing camera, thereby evaluating the need for a human response to the threat area, prior to dispatch.
The command centre can employ the new Johnson Controls’ video wall solution, with its large format displays for optimal viewing of the robot footage, combined with streams from the MailSecur software, body worn cameras and other cameras, so as to quickly assess the threat.
Leveraging Artificial Intelligence, IoT and robotics
“Leveraging Artificial Intelligence, IoT and robotics in our security solutions will enable us to provide our customers with new levels of operational visibility, situational awareness and autonomous operation,” said Osvaldo San Martin, Vice President and General Manager, Johnson Controls Security Products.
Osvaldo adds, “These technologies are among the first to be released from the OpenBlue Innovation Centers to accelerate bringing new technologies to market with our partners.”
These technologies are expected to be available from Johnson Controls by the end of 2021.