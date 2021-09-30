Johnson Controls has chosen Ava Robotics, a globally renowned company in designing and developing intelligent robots for workplace applications, to improve human productivity, safety and quality of life, by powering its new Tyco Security Robot.
Tyco Security Robot
Tyco introduced the Tyco Security Robot, powered by Ava Robotics, in the Tyco Demo Room & Innovation Center, at the Global Security Exchange (GSX) 2021 Conference, taking place from September 23-25, 2021, in Orlando, Florida.
Taking a unified approach to solve existing and emerging challenges within the workplace, including for specific and evolving building and facility security needs, this robot is designed to bring access control, video surveillance and security robotics together for a more comprehensive and efficient solution. In order to better address evolving security and facility monitoring needs, businesses are identifying opportunities to streamline security operations, maximise staffing and automate processes.
Fully autonomous robot integrated with Tyco Illustra cameras
The fully autonomous security robot includes sensors, touchscreen and integrates two Tyco Illustra cameras, to streamline security operations and increase operational efficiency, creating unprecedented workplace monitoring and security capabilities.
“Ava's mobile, autonomous and innovative robotics technology helped close the loop of solutions we needed to increase and streamline security operations. The robots observe, monitor and notify staff so they can focus more on taking the right action in real time,” said Jason Ouellette, Director of Technology & Business Innovation, at Johnson Controls.
Enhanced deterrence and high-quality evidence
The autonomous security robot provides enhanced deterrence and high-quality evidence for investigations, managing repeatable security tasks and enabling security personnel to focus on high-value activities. This combination of robots with existing reporting practices and historical trend analysis can improve the security posture of organisations by uncovering gaps, driving behavioral change and providing data to drive business decisions.
The Security Robot provides:
- People detection to determine when people are present at unexpected times or locations.
- Incident prevention to limit potentially harmful incidents and minimise negative or dangerous interactions.
- Monitoring and management for faster reaction to incidents, review incidents remotely, monitor critical equipment and ensure safety is maintained across operations.
- Comprehensive security coverage, by increasing security patrols and establishing an enhanced physical presence that augments existing monitoring.
- Operations beyond traditional security, such as the ability to run routine safety inspections on equipment and critical infrastructure across operations and receive sensor data.
Deploying intelligent, mobile technology to business operations
“With the current growth and expansion of robots in the workplace, Ava's work with Johnson Controls serves as another example of applying intelligent, mobile technology, to drive better business outcomes and satisfaction.” said Marcio Macedo, Co-Founder and Vice President of Products, at Ava Robotics.
Marcio Macedo adds, “There is growing need for facility-focused robots, outside of warehouse robots and building, and operational security is a smart place to focus on. This maps to our strategy to uncover unmet needs in the workplace, especially those that can be solved through robotics and automation.”
“Taking a smarter, more efficient and purposeful approach to workplace security, is a crucial part of building and facility management, and overall business operations. The more we can affect better and safer outcomes, with automated, sustainable solutions, like the Security Robot, the better the work environment becomes for people,” said Osvaldo San Martin, Vice President and General Manager, Johnson Controls Security Products.