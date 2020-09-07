Johnson Controls, the global provider for smart and sustainable buildings has further expanded its Tyco Illustra range with the launch of a new Flex multi-directional camera.
Designed to provide a highly cost-effective solution for monitoring activity over wide open spaces, the second generation Illustra Flex multi-directional camera is equipped with four separate image sensors which can be individually positioned and angled to provide up to 360-degree coverage via four separate non-stitched video streams.
Multi-directional camera
Each of the four sensors are able to capture high-quality 4MP images, enabling the camera to cover an area which might normally require four separate high definition video surveillance cameras.
As well as the reduced capital cost, systems integrators and end-users can enjoy additional time and cost savings, as Illustra Flex multi-directional camera requires less cabling and mounting hardware. It also only needs a single IP connection.
Easy camera placement and positioning
The Illustra Flex multi-sensor camera’s magnetic base enables each sensor to be independently placed and a three-axis gimbal on each sensor allows their individual fields of view to be finely tuned.
This provides users with a multitude of configuration options to provide, for example, 360 coverage of large open office areas, retail stores and car parks, a 270-degree coverage when the camera is installed externally on the corner of a building or a 180-degree field of view when the camera is mounted on a wall.
Key features
The ONVIF Profile S-compliant Illustra Flex multi-sensor camera’s other key features include the following:
- Field swappable lens modules
- True day/night functionality with a removable infrared cut filter (ICR), which enables the camera to operate effectively in low light conditions
- True Wide Dynamic Range (TWDR) which performs at up to 50dB to deliver clear images captured from scenes which might contain bright and dark areas, such as the entrances to retail stores
- Support for H.264 and MJPEG compression formats allows up to three simultaneous video streams to be efficiently transmitted and recorded at up to 30 frames per second, while efficiently managing bandwidth to reduce storage costs
- Flexibility to choose between overview and detailed images for each stream
- Power over Ethernet (PoE) support, which negates the need to provide a separate power supply and cabling for each camera
- IP66 rated
Minimised vulnerabilities
Cybersecurity: All Tyco Illustra cameras are covered by the Johnson Controls, Cyber Solutions Product Security Program which has been introduced to give all parties in the supply chain the confidence that Johnson Controls has minimised the possibility of introducing vulnerabilities into its Tyco branded electronic security solutions.