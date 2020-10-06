Johnson Controls, the global provider for smart and sustainable buildings, has added four new models to its Tyco Illustra Essentials IP camera range. The new fourth generation Essentials mini-dome, varifocal mini-dome, bullet, and varifocal bullet cameras, which supersede their respective older models, are all equipped with built-in adaptive IR illumination which enables them to capture up to two megapixel HD resolution images of objects in total darkness up to a distance of 30m (98ft).
The NDAA compliant, IP67 rated cameras provide protection against everyday elements such as dust and water and offer enhanced H.265 video compression. To aid ease of setup all Essentials Gen4 models support one-touch auto-focus and the varifocal models provide motorized zoom.
Quality and simplicity
“These keenly priced Essential cameras provide a cost-effective option for applications of any size, but they are particularly ideal for budget conscious end-users who have a requirement for a large number of cameras,” said Ric Wilton, director of product management for Illustra. “As you would expect from Tyco Illustra, we have not compromised on the build quality of these new models and although they are offered at a low price point, they are packed with much more than just the bare essential features needed to capture high quality images of any event, incident or suspicious activity.”
Key features
The four new cameras have true day/night functionality with a removable infrared cut filter (ICR), which enables them to operate effectively in low light conditions. They are also able to take advantage of ‘pixel by pixel’ Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) technology to deliver clear images captured from scenes which might contain bright and dark areas, such as the entrances to retail stores.
Support for H.264 and H.265 compression formats allows up to three simultaneous video streams to be efficiently transmitted at up to thirty frames per second, while a corridor mode provides an efficient and effective method of monitoring narrow areas, such as hallways, shopping aisles and tunnels, and results in lower bandwidth and storage requirements.
Power over Ethernet (PoE) support
Recorded video can be retrieved from an SDXC card when the connection is restored
Other key features include Power over Ethernet (PoE) support which avoids the need to provide separate power supplies and cabling for each camera.
A micro SDXC memory slot allows up to 256GB video or data to be stored at the edge if there is a loss of connection to the network. Recorded video can be retrieved from an SDXC card when the connection is restored.
Additions to the Essentials camera range
The four new additions to the Essentials camera range are as follows:
- Essentials IP Mini-Dome with 2.8mm fixed lens. IK10 vandal resistant and IP67 level protection against dust and water
- Essentials Varifocal IP Mini-Dome with 2.7-13.5mm varifocal lens. IK10 and IP67.
- Essentials IP Bullet camera with 2.8mm fixed lens. IP67
- Essentials Varifocal IP Bullet camera with 2.7-13.5mm varifocal lens. IP67Flexibility to choose between overview and detailed images for each stream
Cyber security: All Tyco Illustra cameras are covered by the Johnson Controls, Cyber Solutions Product Security Program which has been introduced to give all parties in the supply chain the confidence that Johnson Controls has minimised the possibility of introducing vulnerabilities into its Tyco branded electronic security solutions.