Johnson Controls, a global pioneer in smart, healthy, and sustainable buildings, and architect of the OpenBlue digital connected platforms is introducing the reimagined web-based client for the Tyco Software House C•CURE 9000 security and event management system.

With the addition of enhanced functionality for alarm monitoring to the already streamlined search and filtering capabilities, users are able to perform personnel administration and alarm monitoring for their C•CURE 9000 system from anywhere, using any PC with a web browser or tablet.

Adaptive design and interface

Featuring a modern web design with an adaptive interface, the new web client has redesigned how C•CURE 9000 users are able to view and process events to include a dynamic visual alarm monitoring experience.

With the new event viewer, operators can easily prioritise the most urgent of alarms and recognise patterns and anomalies with analytical event bubble images that are reflected in importance by colour and size. Manual actions and intrusion zones have been designed to handle core alarm management functions for critical infrastructure projects.

Optimised control room operations

The new web client is also optimised for control room operations, where dark mode is often preferred, with special consideration given to colour brightness to reduce light reflection for optimal viewing.

Individual operators can smoothly transition between light and dark modes with the click of a button to fit their individual preferences.

Custom web interface

System administrators can customise the web-based interface to fit a variety of different users with Web Views, further streamlining productivity and balancing the user’s responsibility and workload.

The screen appearance for each web view can be customised to show different tabs, columns, and fields based on the role within the organisation. An operator preview mode, allows admins to see defined roles and responsibilities as it appears to the user, without toggling back and forth between the admin and user logins.