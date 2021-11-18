St. George's Church of England Foundation School in Broadstairs, Kent, was founded in 1841. As staff work to educate and enrich the lives of 1,800 children, aged 4 to 19 years old, they focus on values as relevant now as they were over 150 years ago; forgiveness, compassion, and friendship.
The school prides itself on its history and Christian traditions. It aims to deliver an atmosphere where every student, member of staff, and individual is appreciated, nurtured, and supported regardless of their circumstances.
The school appointed Jacksons Fencing to help create an environment where students and staff alike are safe while on-site, and buildings and assets are protected after hours. Therefore, the physical space needed to be designed across the two adjoining sites to encompass this.
Bigger, better, safer
Jacksons Fencing and St. George's School decided that the pre-existing fencing needed to match the newly installed fencing
The school's main aim was to install fences around the perimeter of the school. This was felt necessary to ensure those within the establishment are safe and secure. Protective fencing was also considered vital to prevent any form of disruption to the student's education.
Jacksons Fencing and St. George's School agreed one of the boundaries needed to be expanded and it was also decided that the pre-existing fencing needed to match the newly installed fencing.
EuroGuard Flatform gates and fences
St. George’s School wanted fencing and gating which was welcoming for staff, students, and visitors alike. Anything too intimidating wouldn’t be conducive to a friendly or effective learning environment, it was felt. Importantly, the new perimeter needed to both suit the natural surroundings, and match the colour of the existing fencings.
372 metres of 1.8m high, green EuroGuard Flatform mesh fencing was installed around the school’s perimeter, along with 285m of the same product in black. Colours were applied within Jacksons’ powder coating facility in Ashford, selected specially to match perfectly with the school’s existing fencing.
Two EuroGuard Flatform Heavy double leaf gates were also specified and installed to ensure secure access between the primary and secondary sites which have a public footpath running between.
Safe and secure
Both fencing and gates are coated in a premium Galfan zinc alloy which provides long-lasting protection
The school decision-makers care about the future of the premises and have a keen interest in sustainability. It was therefore important that all products would stand the test of time. Both fencing and gates are coated in a premium Galfan zinc alloy which provides long-lasting protection against rust and corrosion.
As with all Jacksons’ products, they also come with a 25-year service life guarantee, keeping St George’s staff and students safe and secure for years to come.
Threat detection and response
Jacksons Fencing also understands that schools need to protect against multiple threats, such as vandalism, burglary, and trespassing. Fortunately, EuroGuard Flatform is designed with anti-vandal features and is manufactured from high-quality materials to improve their durability, protecting the school grounds from a range of risks.
Peter Jackson, Jacksons Fencing Managing Director, comments, “We are delighted to have helped St George’s CofE Foundation School create a secure environment for its staff and students. In this post-pandemic world, so much is out of our control. Parents will need more assurance than ever before that their children are physically safe when they’re outside their care.”
He continues, “We have worked closely with the team at the school to ensure the final solution is fit for purpose for the community now and well into the future. We hope our products will help ensure the students and staff at St George’s school feels welcomed, safe, and secure as they use the school and its facilities.”