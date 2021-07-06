As part of a wider regeneration of Plymouth, Teats Hill, known as the ‘unforgotten corner’ recently underwent a much-needed transformation.
The residents’ call for change instigated Plymouth City Council, partnering with several local organisations including Plymouth and Exeter Universities, Blue Health, and the National Marine Aquarium. Together, they selected five sites across the city to benefit, to improve the quality of life for the local community.
Current building regulations
In Teats Hill, an existing play area was restored. It now boasts brand new equipment to reflect its marine location and heritage. An amphitheatre was also constructed to host educational activities, public events, and performances. Alongside the development, Teats Hill flats, built in the late 1930s, were renovated by Mi-space Construction. The flats offer unrivalled sea views and are situated in a prized location near the National Marine Aquarium.
Despite this, the building had been neglected for many years and consequently had fallen into disrepair. The flats were also not compliant with current building regulations, as it is a legal requirement for any wall over 600mm high to have a handrail of at least 1100mm high, to protect people from falling. The demarcation wall surrounding the flats was over this height and therefore needed securing with adequate fencing.
Polyester powder coating
Jackson Fencing’s Sentry® Residential railings were specified for the project. These were installed on top of the wall by Chiffi Group Ltd, Constructionline Gold Member fence contractors. The tubular construction and welded stopped pale-through-rail design meant these railings provided a strong but lightweight safety fencing solution.
The building’s original features needed to be carefully considered and preserved during the renovation. This made these metal railings the ideal solution, designed specifically to offer a more fitting, modern alternative to traditional wrought iron railings, while providing the same elegant appearance. The railings are hot-dipped galvanised inside and out, to ensure long-lasting protection against rust and corrosion. Finally, a black polyester powder coating was added to provide a durable and attractive solution that would match the renewed aesthetic of the building.
Robust fencing option
The Sentry residential railings are manufactured carefully to ensure long-lasting protection
Crucially, the pale spacing of the railings conforms to building regulations, which state that a 100mm sphere should not be able to pass between pales, to prevent a trap hazard, which is particularly essential in areas where children are present.
Peter Jackson, Jacksons Fencing Managing Director, comments: “As the UK and its urban centres continue to grow, making residents feel safe and secure in their local area is essential. It’s encouraging to see this community was supported by government at the local level, as councils work to improve the lives of their communities.”
“We were pleased to be a part of this regeneration project, providing a robust fencing option that was also in keeping with the desired aesthetic. As with all our steel products, the Sentry residential railings are manufactured carefully to ensure long-lasting protection so they withstand the test of time. Moreover, we know from experience that these manufacturing techniques will also help to significantly reduce the long-term costs for repairs and replacements, leaving maintenance budgets for the local area available for other necessities.”