ISS (Intelligent Security Systems), a global provider of video intelligence and data awareness solutions, announced that it has entered into a partnership with Convergint, a global pioneer in service-based systems integration.

As part of the agreement, ISS and Convergint will provide end users across a wide variety of different vertical markets with AI-powered video intelligence solutions to help improve and streamline security, safety, and business operations throughout their respective organisations.

Video analytics market

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global market for video analytics was valued at an estimated $6.86 billion in 2022 and is expected to increase exponentially over the next several years, eventually surpassing $37 billion by 2030.

As the amount of video data generated, stored, and analysed within organisations continues to rise, analytics have quickly become an absolute necessity for companies that want to automate security and business operations processes.

Traditional and new applications

As the owner of more than 30 patents and trademarks, ISS has been at the forefront of developing high-trust video analytics for myriad applications for over a quarter century.

From more traditional applications, such as license plate recognition and intrusion detection, to new cutting-edge solutions for labor safety, regulatory compliance, and logistics management, ISS offers more than 50 different analytic modules to address the varied needs of end users.

Advanced, AI-driven solutions

“We are thrilled to announce this significant global agreement with Convergint. It marks a pivotal partnership between our organisations, focusing on expediting the embrace of ISS's advanced, AI-driven products and solutions coupled with Convergint's renowned service excellence around the world,” said ISS CEO, Aluisio Figueiredo.

Aluisio Figueiredo adds, “Leveraging the global reach of both entities, our collaboration aims to boost the adoption of expansive, enterprise-level AI solutions, fueling continuous industry growth.”

Open-source video analytics solutions

Real-time alerts to help with loss prevention, increase situational awareness, accelerate investigation in cities

Convergint is a global, industry-pioneering systems integrator that designs, installs, and services electronic security, cybersecurity, fire and life safety, building automation, and audio-visual systems with over 9,000 colleagues and more than 200 locations worldwide.

Convergint provides customised and integrated open-source video analytics solutions that can send real-time alerts to help with loss prevention, increase situational awareness, accelerate investigation in cities, and improve traffic, parking direction, and flow across a wide range of verticals including Healthcare, Financial, Federal, Education, Utilities and more.

Advanced and innovative video analytics

“Organisations across all industries, currently more than ever, require highly intelligent and automated video analytics solutions to protect people, property, and facilities,” said Mike Mathes, President of Global Growth, at Convergint.

Mike Mathes adds, “We’re thrilled to partner with ISS to offer our customers the most advanced and innovative video analytics capabilities available. These solutions will greatly expand our ability to meet our customers’ needs, and advance our commitment to being their best service provider.”