With 13 participating companies and organisations, Israel will make an impressive presence in DEFEA Exhibition, in Athens, Greece. It should be noted that the close strategic relationship developed between Greece and Israel, now also expands in the field of defence industry.
DEFEA Exhibition
SIBAT, the International Defense Cooperation Directorate of the Israel MOD, will co-ordinate the country’s participation in a National Pavilion. SIBAT is positioned within the IMOD, while having a close, ongoing relationship with Israel's defence industry. This ensures that SIBAT maintains in-depth and updated knowledge of the defence world’s concepts, as well as a clear understanding of the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) operational needs. SIBAT's facilitates international cooperation through various services:
- Generating Government–to-Government agreements.
- Initiating visits of official foreign delegations.
- Identifying cooperation opportunities and joint ventures with Israel defence industries.
- Locating technological solutions for specific requirements.
- Marketing and sales of IDF inventory.
- Organising the Israel national pavilions at international exhibitions.
Israeli companies participating in DEFEA include:
- Aeronautics Group - Aeronautics Group, a globally renowned developer and manufacturer of defence solutions, based on unmanned-aerial systems and advanced ISTAR systems. The group provides integrated turnkey solutions, based on unmanned solutions payloads and communications for defence, HLS and civil applications. Aeronautics broad product portfolio offers combat proven solutions for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions, with demonstrated excellent performance and operability. Sustained by continuous research and development, these systems are on the outcome of three decades of technological and operational experience aeronautics group offers a one-stop shop, cost-effective solutions, for defense, HLS and civil missions.
- Aitech Systems Ltd. - As a pioneer in the field of computing technologies, Aitech provides reliable, rugged COTS boards and embedded systems on industry-standard, open architectures VMEbus, VPX, CompactPCI and high-speed serial fabric-based computers and subsystems for use in defence, aerospace and space flight applications. Their products address the design challenges that system engineers face, by balancing the need for more computing performance and tighter system integration, with the appropriate risk mitigation and reliable system operation requirements. They offer cost-effective COTS boards and systems that meet the industry’s ever-evolving requirements, by offering design flexibility, optimal cost-to-performance ratios and continued technological advancements.
- Astronautics C.A. Ltd. - Astronautics C.A. Ltd. Israel, established in 1971, is a hi-tech defence systems company, working directly with end customers, integrators and OEMs. Their solutions for aviation include integrated avionics systems, civil-certified glass cockpit avionics, multi-function cockpit displays, avionics & mission computers, engine data systems, air data systems, navigation solutions for GPS denied environment, and embedded-cyber protected systems. Their systems are used onboard the most advanced fighters, transports, and helicopters. Their solutions for land systems include automated tactical artillery fire control systems for various artillery platforms, artillery battle management systems, combat vehicle computers, displays, & controllers. Their solutions for naval platforms provide highly accurate onboard navigation systems with advanced real-time data distribution solutions, including predictive algorithms that improve overall system accuracy, prevent jamming and spoofing, and provide cyber-attacks protection. In addition, we supply Operator control stations with WECDIS / ECDIS applications. Their systems are used onboard the most advanced surface vessels and submarines.
- Bet Shemesh Engines Ltd. (BSEL) - Bet Shemesh Engines Ltd (BSEL) has been Israel’s leading jet engines house since 1968, manufacturing & casting jet engine parts, providing MRO services, as well as delivering small jet engines self - developed for UAV’S. The maintenance repair & overhaul (MRO) division of BSEL, being OEM, FAA & EASA certified, provides overhaul, repair & engineering services to complete P & W F100 and PT6A engines, and Rolls Royce (Allison) M250 engines; as well as to modules, components and accessories.
- Elbit Systems Ltd. - Elbit Systems Ltd is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defence, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land, and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (‘C4ISR’), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios and cyber-based systems and munitions. The company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems.
- EMTAN KARMIEL LTD. - EMTAN, is an Israeli manufacturer of small arms, guns and weapons with over 40 years of experience and knowledge. EMTAN employs over 120 skilled personals in a sophisticated computerise facilities that ensure optimised manufacturing and quality assurance all this in order to deliver the end-user a reliable robust weapon within budget. They manufacture the MZ Rifle range, which includes MZ-4 Fully Automatic rifle in caliber 5.56 NATO, MZ-4 P Piston operated Fully Automatic rifle in caliber 5.56 NATO, MZ-47 Fully Automatic rifle in caliber 7.62X39 to suite AK47 magazine and accessories, MZ-10/25 S Semi-Automatic rifle in caliber 7.62 NATO for snipers, MZ-300 Fully Automatic rifle in caliber 300 Blackout for operations with silencers, MZ-9 Fully Automatic sub machine gun in Caliber 9mm NATO, MZ-15 Sami Automatic DMR rifle in caliber 5.56 NATO and RAMON Pistol 9mm.
- Nir-Or Israel Ltd. - Nir-Or Israel Ltd. designs develops, manufactures, and integrates innovative electronic systems and products for a vast range of military applications at land, air, and sea. Developing ideas into prototypes and prototypes into fielded, operational products, the company's wide-ranging capabilities cover all aspects of electronic-based military and para-military solutions. Nir-Or line of solutions includes Multi-dimensional Situational Awareness, AI-powered, Video System (Video Servers, Ruggedised Displays and Camera Clusters) for APC and designated military platforms. Nir-Or is also an important defence solutions provider of the IDF, providing its video systems to the new Namer APC.
- Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) - In a fast-evolving world, where adversaries constantly challenge national defense, you need experienced and skillful allies to rely on. A trusted partner, courageous and innovative to deliver the capabilities you need and afford. That's IAI – Where Courage Meets Technology. A renowned company in defence, aerospace, and commercial markets, IAI leverages state-of-the-art technology and decades of combat-proven experience, delivering solutions for national defence and security challenges. Delivering large turnkey projects, IAI acts as a prime contractor, subcontractor, and team members in dozens of large programs for the aerospace, land, sea, and cyber domains and multi-domain applications. They offer a vast portfolio producing air and missile defense, unmanned aerial systems (UAS), ground robotics, precision-guided weapons, and loitering munitions. They deliver special-mission aircraft, modernise military aircraft and helicopters, and convert passenger jets into cargo aircraft. Their technology expertise features systems and solutions from reconnaissance satellites and radars, to all aspects of command, control, and communications, computing and cyber, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.
- Israel Weapon Industries Ltd. (IWI) - IWI has been a globally renowned company in the production, marketing, design and development of unrivalled weapons for over 85 years. Their weapon systems include the new CARMEL & ARAD AR, X95 (AR & SMG), TAVOR & GALIL ACE AR, NEGEV LMG, GALIL SNIPER, DAN Bolt Action Sniper Rifle, UZI PRO SMG and the JERICHO & MASADA pistols. IWI also provides Riot-Control solutions, including offensive and defensive products, top-level methodology, tailored training and integration of cutting-edge technologies. IWI customers are: Governmental, Military and Police Entities, as well as Law Enforcement Agencies around the world, along with commercial markets.
- JV Plasan SK (Plasan) - Founded in 1985, JV Plasan SK is a global company in offering safer vehicle environments and survivability solutions for defence and security forces. Their solutions offer high-end protection and mission readiness for defence and security vehicles, while reducing operational costs. With extensive battlefield experience and expertise in automotive systems, and materials, Plasan deliver solutions to support even the most complex vehicle and team missions. Plasan offers a variety of vehicle protection solutions, including advanced kitted armor hulls, the Guarder and SandCat armored tactical vehicles, and a wide range of survivability and personal protection solutions. Plasan, a recognised innovator and international provider of state-of-the-art lightweight ballistic protection and survivability solutions for the war fighter, the peacekeeper and law enforcement personnel alike, provides customised survivability suites that offer a unique optimisation between protection, mission adaptability, payload and cost. With its many design wins, Plasan has emerged as a global company in providing the right solution at the right price. With three decades of experience and over 32,000 vehicles across the globe fitted with our protection solutions, Plasan has a unique understanding of the challenges found on the modern battlefield. They translate operational needs into high-end protection solutions. With a comprehensive and creative approach to vehicle protection and armored vehicles, and the ability to provide customised solutions for a wide variety of missions, Plasan’s expertise in engineering, manufacturing, and system integration has been a major differentiator for their customers and partners. The company offers comprehensive solutions for the optimal balance of performance, survivability and safety. Plasan helps create a safer, mission-ready vehicle environment for defence and homeland security forces.
- RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. - RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. is synonymous with Dynamic Defence, Daring Innovation, and Technological Ingenuity. For over 70 years, the company has pioneered advances in defence, cyber and security solutions for air, land, sea, and space. Their innovations are based on extensive operational experience and understanding of evolving combat requirements. They enable the rapid development of effective solutions for complex battlespace challenges. Always ahead, they ensure an ongoing advantage for their worldwide client base. They are dedicated to continuously enhancing their customer service, as well as expanding their global industrial cooperation programme.
- Smart Shooter Ltd. - Smart shooter develops intelligent fire control systems for small arms that significantly increase weapon accuracy and lethality, when engaging static and moving targets, on the ground and in the air, day and night. With proven ‘one shot - one hit’ precision, their SMASH product line empowers defence and security forces, by maximising rifle effectiveness against enemy targets, while minimising friendly casualties and collateral damage. Based on artificial intelligence (AI), computer vision and machine learning technologies, SMASH is also designed to interconnect with other operational resources to form a micro-tactical network that delivers real-time situational awareness.