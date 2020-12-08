ISONAS Inc., an IP access control and hardware solution provider and part of the Allegion family of brands announced that the ISONAS™ Pure IP™ access control solution has been deployed at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in Grove City, Ohio.
The parish is comprised of seven buildings, which include the church, preschool, elementary school, rectory, storage garage, athletic building, and modular classrooms.
The parish grew from around a dozen visitors daily to more than 80 people visiting the church every weekday morning and more than 500 people visiting over three separate services each weekend recently.
Controlling Access
The elementary school has grown to host more than 300 students and 50 staff members and volunteers, with the preschool adding another 40 students and staff members to the campus tally. With 28 exterior doors encompassing the fully renovated church, school, and preschool, the parish needed a substantial security upgrade.
The new system needed to not just limit access, but also control it.
A main challenge at the parish was being able to control access at all seven buildings and provide an environment with improved personal security for their staff, students, and patrons.
The security system the parish had in place consisted of a few standalone keypads and electric locks on a couple of doors with no centralised management or communication.
Upgrading Security
With an influx of people accessing the parish and its facilities, both the facilities director and the maintenance/technology specialist at the parish were ready to find the right access control solution. The new system needed to not just limit access, but also control it.
After careful consideration and research, the parish selected the ISONAS™ Pure IP access control solution for their security upgrade. ISONAS introduced the parish to its local certified independent security integrators, Systems 28.
“Working with ISONAS on this project was a tremendous experience from start to finish, and we were thrilled to be brought on board to handle this security upgrade,” said Scott Hoover, sales estimator at Systems 28. “As a certified independent ISONAS systems integrator, we were proud to install this unique solution at our local parish and help make our community safer.”
ISONAS RC-04 reader controller
The parish also liked the fact that an on-site server was not required with the ISONAS solution
The project consisted of installing 24 ISONAS RC-04 reader controllers, with 21 deployed on exterior doors and three on interior doors in a month’s timeframe. The parish chose the ISONAS solution for a myriad of reasons, with one main factor being the ability to use power over the ethernet for the card readers and electric locks.
The parish also liked the fact that an on-site server was not required with the ISONAS solution, as having a cloud-based server was critical to managing access remotely for multiple buildings.
ISONAS Pure Access software
“We are extremely happy that the parish selected ISONAS as the right solution for their security upgrade and look forward to providing capabilities to easily expand the system in the future,” said Jonathan Mooney, ISONAS sales leader.
The ISONAS system is extremely user-friendly and much more convenient
Along with the ISONAS hardware, the ISONAS Pure Access software was deployed for its remote access capabilities. Pure Access™, ISONAS’s software, is a cloud-based access control application that provides users the ability to manage their access control from anywhere at any time, on any device.
Remote access functionality
“The ISONAS system is extremely user-friendly and much more convenient than the previous ‘stand-alone’ system we had in place prior to this upgrade,” said Kevin Radwanski, facilities director at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish.
“We especially like the remote access functionality, as it has been great for us to be able to lock and unlock doors remotely during regular times and emergency situations like the global pandemic.”