ISONAS Inc., a globally renowned IP access control and hardware solutions provider, and part of the Allegion family of brands, has announced that the ISONAS Pure IP access control solution has been installed at a new flagship distribution centre for Premier Packaging, an international packaging solutions company, with facilities in 14 locations nationwide.
ISONAS Pure IP access control
In the summer of 2018, Premier Packaging was looking to implement an access control system to help secure their brand-new 320,000-square-foot facility in Louisville, Kentucky. After working closely on a recent project with Orion Networks, a trusted IT infrastructure provider, Premier Packaging relied on their recommendation to implement a cutting-edge access control solution from ISONAS.
With no access control system in place at any of their 14 locations and a combination of office workers, support staff, truck drivers and warehouse employees entering and existing the building daily, a process to control access was a necessity.
Monitoring and tracking visitors to distribution centre
A major challenge facing the new distribution centre was truck drivers, who came into the facility, were not company employees. With on average 250 people coming in and out of the new facility in Kentucky daily, monitoring and tracking who those people were and if they belonged there was imperative.
They were also looking for the flexibility to manage the locking and unlocking of doors remotely, rather than having to rely on physical keys. “After comparing ISONAS to other access control systems out there, we knew that ISONAS was the right flexible access control solution to meet Premier Packaging’s security needs,” states Brock Jamison, VP and Director of Sales at Orion Networks.
ISONAS RC-04 reader-controllers installed
ISONAS Pure Access software was implemented to give the packaging company remote access capabilities
The initial project consisted of 18 ISONAS RC-04 reader-controllers installed at their new distribution centre in Louisville. The RC-04 reader-controllers from ISONAS delivers advanced technical functionality with an easy installation process.
In addition to the ISONAS hardware, the ISONAS Pure Access software was implemented to give the packaging company remote access capabilities.
Pure Access
Pure Access, ISONAS’s industry-renowned software, is a cloud-based access control application that provides users the ability to manage their access control from anywhere at any time, on any device.
“We are extremely happy that our unique access control solution could help Premier Packaging improve safety and security at their new distribution center seamlessly,” states Jonathan Mooney, ISONAS Sales Leader.
ISONAS cloud-based platform
By using both the ISONAS hardware and software solution together, Premier Packaging was able to improve security and keep employees safe. With the ISONAS cloud-based platform, Premier now required all Louisville employees to enter the building using their ID badges to gain access.
If an employee was not in the database and verified, then access would be denied. Future plans include rolling out the ISONAS access control solution to additional buildings and possibly integrating it with other security systems.