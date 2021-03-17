The ISEE & CEFE Powered by INTERSCHUTZ, co-hosted by Beijing Safever Science & Technology Innovation Center, China National Machinery Industry International Co., Ltd. (SINOMACHINT), and Hannover Milano Fairs Shanghai Ltd. will be held at Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center on December 8 – 10, 2021. The exhibition area is expected to be 30,000 square metres, with an estimated 400 exhibitors and 20,000 trade visits.

ISEE & CEFE Powered by INTERSCHUTZ

This expo is a combination of the International Safety & Emergency Expo (ISEE), organised by Beijing Safever Science & Technology Innovation Center and the China (Shanghai) International Emergency & Fire Safety Expo (CEFE), co-sponsored by SINOMACHINT and Hannover Milano Fairs Shanghai Ltd.

Themed with ‘Integrate International Resources and Serve the Innovative Applications of China's Security (Emergency) Industry’, the expo focuses on three sectors of work safety, disaster prevention, reduction and relief, and emergency rescue. It is designed as a platform for exchanging and promoting appropriate equipment, key technologies, management concepts, and professional services.

PPE, explosion protection and incident response solutions

The Expo has nine exhibition areas, including intelligent emergency response, PPE, explosion protection, work safety and incident response, disaster prevention, mitigation and relief, emergency supplies, public health and medical response. Besides, there will be more than ten professional seminars and seven concurrent activities.

For the first time, this event integrates ISEE's academic and technical strength with SINOMACHINT's influence among large state-owned enterprises and in machinery industry, and introduces INTERSCHUTZ's advantages in global connections, specifically the world's latest technology in fire safety, disaster relief, occupational health and safety, communications and control platforms, and personal protection.

Innovation-driven development strategy

It is believed that the expo will greatly promote the innovation and development of China's safety and emergency industry. 2021 marks the beginning of China's 14th Five-Year Plan. It is also a critical year for implementing China's ‘Three-year Action Plan for National Work Safety Rectification’.

This expo, aimed at serving China's emergency management undertaking, will adhere to the ‘innovation-driven development strategy’, make use of the market mechanism, give full play to the effect of international exhibition platform, promote the safety (emergency) industry, and cultivate an emergency culture.

Beijing Safever Science & Technology Innovation Center

Beijing Safever Science & Technology Innovation Center is a globally renowned service provider of conferences, exhibitions, management consulting, and technical equipment promotion for industries, including emergency management, OHS, and energy.

The mission of Safever is to help the business develop in a safe, healthy, and sustainable way by building a mutual platform that brings together gathers international resources.

Safever and CNOOC STS partnership

Safever was established in 2001 by International Exchange and Cooperation Center (IECC), State Administration of Work Safety of P.R. China. In 2007, CNOOC Safety & Technology Services Co., Ltd joined in as a strategic partner and second shareholder.

After the institutional reform of the State Council in 2018, it is now affiliated to IECC, Ministry of Emergency Management of P.R. China. It is based in Beijing, and now has established a Nanjing office.

Complete exhibition business system

China National Machinery Industry International Co., Ltd. (SINOMACHINT) is a holding subsidiary of China National Machinery Industry Corporation (SINOMACH), a large state-owned business conglomerate and a Fortune Global 500 company. SINOMACHINT, as a central enterprise, has already progressed into the largest and most comprehensive Chinese exhibition giant.

Commercial exhibition is the core business of SINOMACHINT with over 60 years of experience in exhibition organising and a professional organisation team. SINOMACHINT has established a complete exhibition business system that integrates independent organisation of domestic and international exhibitions.

Promoting the Chinese exhibition and convention industry

Each year, SINOMACHINT hosts over 40 quality exhibitions in more than 30 large and medium cities in China, over the exhibition area totaling nearly 3 million square metres. Each year, SINOMACHINT attracts 500,000 visits to its exhibitions paid by professional buyers, and it boasts an extensive high-quality clientele.

Adhering to its core value of ‘Responsibility, Innovation, Coordination and Sharing’ , SINOMACHINT is committed to leading the development of the exhibition and convention industry in China, promoting the progress of China' s manufacturing industry and accelerating the globalisation of China's equipment companies.

With the integration of world economy, SINOMACHINT will strengthen cooperation with all sectors of society to make contributions to the economic prosperity of China and the world at large.