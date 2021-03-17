Download PDF version
Related Links

The ISEE & CEFE Powered by INTERSCHUTZ, co-hosted by Beijing Safever Science & Technology Innovation Center, China National Machinery Industry International Co., Ltd. (SINOMACHINT), and Hannover Milano Fairs Shanghai Ltd. will be held at Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center on December 8 – 10, 2021. The exhibition area is expected to be 30,000 square metres, with an estimated 400 exhibitors and 20,000 trade visits.

ISEE & CEFE Powered by INTERSCHUTZ

This expo is a combination of the International Safety & Emergency Expo (ISEE), organised by Beijing Safever Science & Technology Innovation Center and the China (Shanghai) International Emergency & Fire Safety Expo (CEFE), co-sponsored by SINOMACHINT and Hannover Milano Fairs Shanghai Ltd.

Themed with ‘Integrate International Resources and Serve the Innovative Applications of China's Security (Emergency) Industry’, the expo focuses on three sectors of work safety, disaster prevention, reduction and relief, and emergency rescue. It is designed as a platform for exchanging and promoting appropriate equipment, key technologies, management concepts, and professional services.

PPE, explosion protection and incident response solutions

The Expo has nine exhibition areas, including PPE, explosion protection, work safety and incident response

The Expo has nine exhibition areas, including intelligent emergency response, PPE, explosion protection, work safety and incident response, disaster prevention, mitigation and relief, emergency supplies, public health and medical response. Besides, there will be more than ten professional seminars and seven concurrent activities.

For the first time, this event integrates ISEE's academic and technical strength with SINOMACHINT's influence among large state-owned enterprises and in machinery industry, and introduces INTERSCHUTZ's advantages in global connections, specifically the world's latest technology in fire safety, disaster relief, occupational health and safety, communications and control platforms, and personal protection.

Innovation-driven development strategy

It is believed that the expo will greatly promote the innovation and development of China's safety and emergency industry. 2021 marks the beginning of China's 14th Five-Year Plan. It is also a critical year for implementing China's ‘Three-year Action Plan for National Work Safety Rectification’.

This expo, aimed at serving China's emergency management undertaking, will adhere to the ‘innovation-driven development strategy’, make use of the market mechanism, give full play to the effect of international exhibition platform, promote the safety (emergency) industry, and cultivate an emergency culture.

Beijing Safever Science & Technology Innovation Center

Beijing Safever Science & Technology Innovation Center is a globally renowned service provider of conferences, exhibitions, management consulting, and technical equipment promotion for industries, including emergency management, OHS, and energy.

The mission of Safever is to help the business develop in a safe, healthy, and sustainable way by building a mutual platform that brings together gathers international resources.

Safever and CNOOC STS partnership

Safever was established in 2001 by International Exchange and Cooperation Center (IECC)

Safever was established in 2001 by International Exchange and Cooperation Center (IECC), State Administration of Work Safety of P.R. China. In 2007, CNOOC Safety & Technology Services Co., Ltd joined in as a strategic partner and second shareholder.

After the institutional reform of the State Council in 2018, it is now affiliated to IECC, Ministry of Emergency Management of P.R. China. It is based in Beijing, and now has established a Nanjing office.

Complete exhibition business system

China National Machinery Industry International Co., Ltd. (SINOMACHINT) is a holding subsidiary of China National Machinery Industry Corporation (SINOMACH), a large state-owned business conglomerate and a Fortune Global 500 company. SINOMACHINT, as a central enterprise, has already progressed into the largest and most comprehensive Chinese exhibition giant.

Commercial exhibition is the core business of SINOMACHINT with over 60 years of experience in exhibition organising and a professional organisation team. SINOMACHINT has established a complete exhibition business system that integrates independent organisation of domestic and international exhibitions.

Promoting the Chinese exhibition and convention industry

Each year, SINOMACHINT hosts over 40 quality exhibitions in more than 30 large and medium cities in China, over the exhibition area totaling nearly 3 million square metres. Each year, SINOMACHINT attracts 500,000 visits to its exhibitions paid by professional buyers, and it boasts an extensive high-quality clientele.

Adhering to its core value of ‘Responsibility, Innovation, Coordination and Sharing’ , SINOMACHINT is committed to leading the development of the exhibition and convention industry in China, promoting the progress of China' s manufacturing industry and accelerating the globalisation of China's equipment companies.

With the integration of world economy, SINOMACHINT will strengthen cooperation with all sectors of society to make contributions to the economic prosperity of China and the world at large.

Share with LinkedIn Share with Twitter Share with Facebook Share with Facebook
Download PDF version Download PDF version

Related videos

Cybersecurity - Nedap Security Management

Cybersecurity - Nedap Security Management
2N Access Unit M - Smart reader with mobile access

2N Access Unit M - Smart reader with mobile access
What Will You Enable? | NVT Phybridge Explainer Video | IP Made Simple

What Will You Enable? | NVT Phybridge Explainer Video | IP Made Simple

In case you missed it

Making school safety a priority with smart technology
Making school safety a priority with smart technology

With pupils set to go back to school on 8 March, there are a number of safety measures schools need to implement to ensure the health and wellness of the staff, students, and school communities.  The first lockdown and closure of schools brought on by the coronavirus pandemic fired a “warning shot” for education facilities managers, forcing head-teachers to re-examine school safety standards. Now that a third lockdown is here and schools have been shut down for a second time, anyone behind the curve with the benefits of smart technology should get on board now before children return to the school environment. And with the ever-changing variants of the COVID-19 virus, schools can’t afford to be “late to class” when it comes to health and safety. Preventing the spread of disease Some schools in the US have been using smart technologies for a while to measure utility consumption and efficiency, streamline maintenance and enhance general school safety. These technologies are playing a significant role in keeping school buildings healthy and preventing the spread of disease. Let’s take a look at how smart technology can help schools to become safer, as well as more energy-efficient and cost-effective.   Thermal detection cameras  Smart cameras placed at entry points of a school can remove the manual task of temperature testing Smart cameras placed at entry points of a school can remove the manual task of temperature testing. These cameras provide medically-accurate, real-time temperatures of individuals in real-time. If a high temperature is detected, the software sends an instant alert to the relevant party. It can also be set to deny access to those with high temperatures or to people not wearing masks.  Safer water  As the coronavirus continues to sweep through the world’s population, healthcare providers should also be on heightened alert for Legionnaires’ disease, another potential cause of pneumonia with similar symptoms. Legionella is a potentially deadly bacteria that can infect a school’s water supply and cause an outbreak of Legionnaire’s disease. It’s a school's duty of care to prevent Legionella infection by monitoring the risk of the bacteria proliferating.  Particularly as schools reopen and previously stagnant plumbing and cooling systems return to use, additional Legionella cases could rear their ugly head to emergency departments in the coming months. Traces of Legionella were recently found at a Worcestershire school. The school was forced to remain shut while treatment and testing took place. Automated flushing and temperature testing Instant alerts will notify relevant staff if water temperatures fall within “Legionella-friendly” parameters The Health and Safety Executive advises, “If your building was closed or has reduced occupancy during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, water system stagnation can occur due to lack of use, increasing the risks of Legionnaires’ disease… If the water system is still used regularly, maintain the appropriate measures to prevent legionella growth.” Typically, managing the risk of Legionella includes running all outlets for two minutes, taking and recording the temperature of the water to ensure that it’s not conducive to Legionella growth. This is a time-consuming process, which is why schools are looking for automated water temperature monitoring systems. This smart system with automated flushing and temperature testing reports and records water temperature data in real-time. Instant alerts will notify relevant staff if water temperatures fall within “Legionella-friendly” parameters.  Cleaner air  Advisers say that improving air filtration and ventilation in schools can help mitigate the potential airborne transmission of COVID-19. Strategies include: Increasing outdoor air ventilation Filtering indoor air Using portable air cleaners with HEPA filters  Smart building technologies such as advanced HVAC controls can help facilities managers promote cleaner air with less hassle. For example, smart HVAC systems use sensors to remotely monitor and control variables such as:  Humidity Temperature Indoor air quality The level of carbon dioxide and other pollutants The technology is also energy-efficient and cost-effective.  While these solutions may be key to the reopening of schools in the era of COVID-19, they also bring long-term benefits. Although COVID-19 may have accelerated the adoption of smart technology, many of these solutions are focused on health, wellness, and security in general; which have been needed in school systems for a long time.

IDEMIA installs biometric access control solution with MorphoWave Compact devices and Digicon dFlow speedgates at Paris HQ
IDEMIA installs biometric access control solution with MorphoWave Compact devices and Digicon dFlow speedgates at Paris HQ

IDEMIA, the globally renowned company in Augmented Identity, moved to its new headquarters in September 2018, in an 11-floor building located in La Défense business district, in Paris, France. The building brings together 1,300 employees out of total worldwide staff strength of close to 15,000 people. Biometric access control Due to the sensitive nature of its activities in this building, and given its position on the biometrics market, IDEMIA decided to deploy biometric access control throughout the entire building, a first in this business district and a fantastic opportunity to showcase IDEMIA’s flagship products in real life. Most employees get to the office via nearby metro and tram stations, and therefore, arrive within the same 30-minute window. This creates the need for a high throughput access control solution, for entrance and exit peak-times. Access to the six elevators serving the eleven floors is given after a first control at speed gates in the lobby area. MorphoWave Compact devices deployed IDEMIA opted for MorphoWave Compact associated to Digicon’s dFlow speedgates IDEMIA opted for MorphoWave Compact associated to Digicon’s dFlow speedgates. MorphoWave Compact devices were mounted on a special stylish stainless steel pedestal. Four dFlow lanes were installed, with readers for entry and exit. MorphoWave Compact is IDEMIA’s flagship biometric device for physical access control. It performs a 3D scan and verification of four fingerprints in less than one second, in a quick and easy touchless ‘wave’ gesture within the reader. dFlow speedgates These features make the product particularly well-suited for such high-traffic locations, with the capability to authenticate up to 50 people per minute, thanks to advanced algorithms based on Artificial Intelligence. With dFlow speedgates, Digicon introduces a new vision for access control gates, one with continuous flows and normally open doors. dFlow enables free flow, ushering new levels of comfort and security. Frictionless biometric solution The installation is highly acclaimed by employees who appreciate the frictionless use of MorphoWave Compact and its natural ‘wave’ hand gesture, as well as Digicon’s ‘always open’ dFlow concept, that enables them to get to the elevators in only a few seconds. Of course, IDEMIA was well-placed for this biometric employee access control deployment, being the provider of MorphoWave Compact. The employees were immediately convinced by the frictionless and hygienic experience it offered them. The team in charge of the security of the building found the MorphoWave Compact and dFlow combination more secure and less intrusive than other access control systems. Most importantly, what is true for a company like IDEMIA will also be true for any company in need of a high level of security delivered in a frictionless and convenient way, especially in high-traffic locations like in an HQ lobby.

Dahua Technology installs HD CCTV cameras with smart analytics using AI to secure iconic Battle of Britain Bunker
Dahua Technology installs HD CCTV cameras with smart analytics using AI to secure iconic Battle of Britain Bunker

An important heritage site which played a key role in protecting the UK during World War II is itself being made safe and secure with the installation of a comprehensive and fully integrated security system, including more than 75 Dahua HD CCTV cameras. Battle of Britain Bunker The Battle of Britain Bunker is an underground operations room in Uxbridge, formerly used by No. 11 Group Fighter Command during the Second World War, most notably in the Battle of Britain and on D-Day. The operations room was one of the key parts of the world’s first integrated defence system, which linked Fighter Command with Anti-Aircraft Command, Barrage Balloon Command, the Observer Corps, radar, and the intelligence services. The site is run by Hillingdon Council as a heritage attraction with a museum and a visitor centre. Fully integrated security solution DSSL Group installed more than 75 Dahua HD CCTV cameras linked to a Genetec Security Centre VMS DSSL Group completed a full analysis of the existing CCTV and intruder alarm systems, with the aim of creating a fully integrated security solution, to enhance the security around the site, reduce manned security costs, and speed up remote security and police response times. Using the existing wireless network also designed by them across the borough, DSSL Group installed more than 75 Dahua HD CCTV cameras linked to a Genetec Security Centre video management system (VMS), as well as Axis IP PA speakers externally. All cameras are viewable by management and the security team on site, and also from Hillingdon Council’s main CCTV control room. Surveillance cameras with smart analytics using AI External cameras are equipped with smart analytics using AI, to help secure the perimeter of the site. In 2018, a state-of-the-art wireless CCTV system consisting of more than 1,000 Dahua HD cameras, along with Dahua NVRs, XVRs and control and viewing equipment, was installed across the borough by DSSL Group. More recently, an additional 1,000 Dahua HD cameras have been added to the council's network making it 2,000 in total. In addition to the cameras, DSSL Group installed a Honeywell Galaxy 62-zone intruder alarm system which feeds back to a central monitoring station and is also integrated with the VMS. Dahua CCTV system installed Cllr Richard Lewis, Hillingdon Council’s Cabinet Member for Cultural Services, Culture and Heritage, said “The Battle of Britain Bunker is one of Hillingdon’s treasured heritage sites. It played a pivotal role in the Second World War, and it’s important that we keep it protected. Dahua CCTV system will help us to do that with their state-of-the-art system and high performing cameras.”

Featured white papers
Four areas to consider in frictionless access control

Four areas to consider in frictionless access control

Download
The inevitability of The Cloud

The inevitability of The Cloud

Download
How to ramp up perimeter security with license plate reader technology

How to ramp up perimeter security with license plate reader technology

Download
Capture new opportunities with computer vision and video analytics

Capture new opportunities with computer vision and video analytics

Download
More events news
The 2021 edition of Electronic Security Expo (ESX) to be held virtually as ESX 2021 Virtual Experience

The 2021 edition of Electronic Security Expo (ESX) to be held virtually as ESX 2021 Virtual Experience
Milestone predicts Formative AI, Distributed Cloud, Composite Architecture and Digital Ethics as 4 mega trends for 2021 at MIPS 2021

Milestone predicts Formative AI, Distributed Cloud, Composite Architecture and Digital Ethics as 4 mega trends for 2021 at MIPS 2021
Videosoft to exhibit suite of latest video streaming products, such as FireBird F-100, at Security & Policing 2021

Videosoft to exhibit suite of latest video streaming products, such as FireBird F-100, at Security & Policing 2021
Featured products
Climax unveils Hybrid Security System

Climax unveils Hybrid Security System
Hikvision 4G solar kit for remote security

Hikvision 4G solar kit for remote security
Dahua Panoramic PTZ WizMind Network Camera

Dahua Panoramic PTZ WizMind Network Camera
Updated Privacy and Cookie Policy
We have updated our Privacy Policy for GDPR.
We also use cookies to improve your online experience, Cookie Policy