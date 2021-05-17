ISC West, in collaboration with premier sponsor Security Industry Association (SIA), has recently unveiled a robust lineup of event details for the upcoming ISC West 2021 event.
Taking place July 19-21 at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre in Las Vegas, ISC West proceeds into May with positive momentum and an optimistic outlook, as developments regarding vaccine distribution, Las Vegas re-openings, and trade event approvals have continued to move in an encouraging direction.
Public safety professionals
With attendee registration open, including the versatile opportunities available for security and public safety professionals to participate with this year, based on current insights and input, ISC West anticipates a strong step forward in returning to Las Vegas in the range of 50-60% of 2019 visitor levels. Not counting exhibit staff and speakers, this would estimate to around 10,000 core security & public safety professionals, while still providing a diverse and comprehensive range of solutions and exhibitors on the expo floor.
After a long pause due to COVID, and in line with security professionals playing a key role as essential workers and leaders to get the economy back on track, reuniting the ISC community back together in-person at ISC West will be a stimulating event for moving the market forward.
Major market transition
Many new innovations have been emerging during this time of major market transition
Prominent integrator, dealer, installer and practitioner organisations are signing on to attend, including security professionals from American Integrated Security Group, ASAP Security, BlackRock, City of Los Angeles, Department of Homeland Security, IBM, Lockheed Martin, MGM Resorts International, Molson Coors Beverage Company, National Football League (NFL), Nextgen Integrated Solutions, Siemens, Travellers Insurance, Utah Transit Authority and more, all of whom will be welcomed by an estimated 400+ exhibiting brands–roughly 35% of which are exhibiting for the first time at an ISC West event.
Many new innovations have been emerging during this time of major market transition and disruption, which will be showcased on the expo floor and via the SIA New Product Showcase at ISC West. The 2021 Exhibitor List also not only features a wide-array of product solutions new to the market, but serves as a diverse access point to technologies from both premier manufacturers and hidden gems in the field—noting an influx of small-to-medium sized businesses participating for 2021.
Major security events
For example, a key sampling of exhibitors confirmed for this year’s event include: 3xLogic, ADT Commercial, Alarm.com, Allegion, Alula, Alvarado (a dormakaba Group company), Axis Communications, Axon, Alcatraz AI, Anno.Ai, Digital Monitoring Products, Genetec, Napco Security Technologies, Paxton Access, Skydio, and Seagate Technology.
The entire ISC West team is excited to welcome back the industry in-person"
“The entire ISC West team is excited to welcome back the industry in-person to Las Vegas this year. It’s been a very long 15 months, but as one of the first major security events to take place since 2019, we’re ready to safely get back to business,” states Mary Beth Shaughnessy, ISC Event Director.
Implementing new guidelines
“Our customers' health and safety is of utmost importance to us, and we’ll be taking proactive steps and implementing new guidelines and policies to help support a safe experience for our customers to network face-to-face with industry peers. We look forward to working with Mission 500, the SIA Women in Security Forum, SIA RISE, and other industry partners to converge the industry together. As this year’s event motto states ‘Safety. Security. Health. It re-starts here with ISC West.’–-we truly believe in this statement and cannot wait to accelerate market recovery together in Las Vegas!”
Simultaneously, the SIA Education@ISC West Program recently revealed full conference details, highlighting 65+ sessions and over 115 confirmed speakers, in addition to this year’s Keynote Series Sessions featuring Dave Komendat, Vice President and Chief Security Officer, Enterprise Operations, Finance and Sustainability, Enterprise Services at The Boeing Company, and James Gagliano, Retired FBI Supervisory Special Agent, Law Enforcement Analyst, Adjunct Assistant Professor and Doctoral Candidate at St. John’s University.
Keynote series sessions
The schedule has also added a COVID-19 Response & Public Safety and Health track
The dynamic SIA Education@ISC West Program and ISC West keynote series sessions are each designed to bring all new content on the most current business trends, technologies and latest industry developments.
While popular sessions including the Active Shooter/Stop the Bleed Workshop and the dedicated Tec@ISC track (presented by PSA Security Network) will be returning for 2021, the schedule has also added a COVID-19 Response & Public Safety and Health track, featuring four sessions dedicated to the health and safety response in a post-pandemic, new normal world.
Post-pandemic health
“SIA is excited to reconnect in-person with so many members and partners at this year’s ISC West,” said Don Erickson, SIA’s CEO. “Our learning and development team is working with an exceptional cadre of speakers this year to deliver a very relevant SIA Education@ISC program, addressing important topics like the cybersecurity of IoT solutions, business resilience and post-pandemic health and safety changes.”
“We’re also pleased to deliver a strong complement of educational sessions for chief security officers and other practitioners and we look forward to announcing our SIA Women in Security Forum keynote speaker very soon.” Registration for the media is now open for ISC West 2021 and offers a variety of opportunities for one to cover this year’s event.