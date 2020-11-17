ISC West, in collaboration with premier sponsor, the Security Industry Association (SIA), has announced breaking news and guidance regarding ISC West 2021 event.
The international security event was originally slated to be held March 23-26, 2021, but after extensive internal and external consultation and monitoring of the ongoing COVID-19 virus pandemic situation, they have made the decision to reschedule ISC West 2021.
Rescheduled ISC West 2021 event
The ISC West 2021 security event now will take place from July 19 to July 21, 2020, at The Venetian Resort and Sands Expo & Convention Center, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The organisers thank The Venetian Resort for their leadership, partnership and ongoing dedication to bringing the event back safely.
They’re pleased to have a plan in place to host ISC West in 2021, and after a long respite, the ISC and SIA teams look forward to welcoming customers back to Las Vegas for strong education, demos, product announcements, awards ceremonies, networking opportunities, special events, and more.
Now more than ever, the security industry’s integrators, installers, dealers, consultants and end-user practitioners have an essential services role, with heightened responsibility for protecting companies, employees, customers and the public. The 2021 event will further accelerate the convergence of security, public safety and health tech solutions, and chart the course for expanded levels of public-private sector cooperation and results.
2021 SIA Education@ISC West program
The curriculum will include a new track on health and safety best practices in response to the COVID-19 pandemic
The 2021 SIA Education@ISC West program will include an extensive schedule of physical security and converged security content, while also adding in key new topics. The curriculum will include a new track on health and safety best practices in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including case studies and technology solutions that address employee/customer wellness and access control, business continuity, and facilities management.
Plus, the 2021 event model will also offer a hybrid format, with both face-to-face conference pass and virtual conference pass options available, in order to serve the wide-reaching ISC community. The security and public safety community by nature is very face-to-face, with physical presence and engagement being the foundation of the business, solutions and professional diligence.
Adherence to health and safety protocols
To ensure that ISC West is the safest environment for a live event, the Reed Exhibitions Health & Safety Task Force, along with the expert team at the Sands Expo venue, will be ensuring that all key health and safety protocols and systems are in place for enhanced hygiene and cleaning, air conditioning and ventilation, physical distancing, PPE, health tech and health services.
ISC West Topline Schedule: July 19-21, 2021:
- Monday, July 19: morning Keynote, Day 1 of SIA Education@ISC West, and Day 1 of the Expo
- Tuesday, July 20: morning Keynote, Day 2 of SIA Education@ISC West, and Day 2 of the Expo
- Wednesday, July 21: Women in Security/Diversity & Inclusion Breakfast and Keynote, Day 3 of SIA Education@ISC West, Day 3 of the Expo, plus a high-profile closing Keynote general session to wrap up the event