ISC West 2021, in collaboration with premier sponsor, Security Industry Association (SIA), took place last week from July 19-21, 2021, at the Sands Expo & Convention Center, in Las Vegas, serving to accelerate market recovery and re-define the roadmap ahead for the security & public safety industry, after a year-plus hiatus of large scale, in-person events.
Noting the buzz of positive energy, enthusiasm and excitement throughout the three-day event, ISC West customers testified. “This week has been incredible!”, “The foot traffic has been amazing”, “A lot of good connections made,” “Definitely coming back next year,” among additional accolades for the first major industry event to take place since 2019.
The expo floor was bustling, and premier manufacturers gathered to network, re-connect, and introduce themselves to over 10,000 security & public safety industry professionals in attendance, citing that they were very pleased with the quality of buyers and in-depth conversations.
Major integrators and buyers present
This year’s event welcomed top integrators and buyers from organisations, such as Ace Hardware Corporation, ADT Commercial, ADP, AIRBUS, Allied Universal, Amazon, American Airlines, Arizona State University, Boeing, Chevron, City of Los Angeles, Costco, FBI, Florida State University, Graybar, JP Morgan Chase, Kaiser Permanente, Macy’s, Nike, NFL, Northland Controls, Ross & Baruzzini, SAGE Integration, Siemens, Stanley Security, Tesla, Toyota, UC Davis, US Air Force, and White Plains Hospital.
“It was very exciting to re-engage with the industry in person at ISC West last week. Attendees, exhibitors and speakers have been raving about the quality of audience and the collective energy of the community taking a big step forward for the market,” said Will Wise – RX’s Group (Reed Exhibitions) Vice President, Security Portfolio, adding “I also was very impressed with the quality of booths and demos, and innovations across the comprehensive spectrum of security and public safety.”
SIA Education@ISC Program
As in past years, education sessions continued to facilitate strong insights via the dynamic SIA Education@ISC Program, which featured over 135 expert speakers and 65+ sessions. Several of the best attended sessions were within the new COVID-19 Response & Public Safety/Health track, which stood out as an audience favourite, including Multi-Site Security in a Post-Pandemic World: How to Standardise System Design, Enterprise Security Needs in the New Normal, and The Evolution of Wearable Technology for Workplace Health and Safety.
The ever-popular Day 3: SIA Women in Security Forum Breakfast & Keynote featured Julia Landauer, NASCAR Champion and Advocate and Guest Speaker on Issues of Leadership, Working with Fear, Women’s Empowerment, Risk and STEM Education. The special event attracted over one hundred female and male professionals in security advocates. Landauer addressed what it means to work through fear to achieve peak performance, while sharing a message of women’s empowerment and leadership.
High turnout for SIA’s signature events
“SIA was thrilled to see people’s enthusiasm around ISC West and their commitment to the show this year, and it was wonderful to be back in-person with our members and the industry as a whole”, said Don Erickson, CEO of Security Industry Association.
Don adds, “ISC West 2021 saw strong turnout for SIA’s signature events, the SIA Women in Security Forum keynote and breakfast, the SIA RISE networking event for young professionals, and the ISC West Keynote Series and the SIA Education@ISC West conference program. SIA enjoyed helping bring the industry together to explore the latest technologies, network, learn, share ideas and more.”
Keynote addresses
The keynote stage was located on the expo floor and hosted a variety of special events
The keynote stage was located on the expo floor and hosted a variety of special events. It was standing room only for the Day 1 Keynote: Security Returns: Creating a Lasting, Data-Driven Value Proposition For Your Organisation, featuring David (Dave) Komendat, Vice President and Chief Security Officer, The Boeing Company (Sponsored By: ADT Commercial).
ISC West also featured the Day 2 Keynote: Twenty-First Century Best Practices: Law Enforcement and Security Industry Confront Emergent Threats featuring James Gagliano, Retired FBI Supervisory Special Agent & Law Enforcement Analyst, the annual Mission 500 Awards Ceremony, plus new for 2021—an innovative series of LIVE @ ISC West live-streamed segments.
SIA New Product Showcase (NPS)
The SIA New Product Showcase (NPS) area, also located at the epicentre of the expo floor, featured over 50 products, technologies, and solutions that participated in the highly competitive, premier awards-based programme that was held virtually earlier this year. Attendees on-site visited the NPS areas to learn about the 2021 winners and view the latest product launches in the industry.
As ISC West looks back on the success of the event, there continues to be a variety of opportunities for security and public safety professionals to stay engaged throughout the year, including the on-demand ISC West 2021 Virtual Event content, and the upcoming ISC East sister-event, taking place from November 17-18, 2021, at the Javits Center in New York City, which is co-located with RX’s Natural Disaster & Emergency Management Expo.
And, detailed planning is well under way for ISC West 2022, scheduled to take place from March 22-25, 2022 (SIA Education@ISC: March 22-24 | Exhibit Hall: March 23-25) at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada.