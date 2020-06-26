ISC West 2020 cancelled owing to uncertain industry scenario

ISC West 2020, scheduled to take place from October 5th to October 8th 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada, has been canceled due to industry and market circumstances. While the organisers cannot convene in person in 2020, Reed Exhibitions, along with Premier Sponsor, SIA (Security Industry Association), will transform ISC West 2020 into an all-virtual event that has been scheduled for October 5th to October 7th, 2020 to serve the security and public safety community.
ISC West 2020 event cancelled
During this time of major change and transformation in the U.S., the ISC West community of security integrators, installers, dealers and consultants, along with corporate, government and law enforcement/first responder practitioners, have frontline essential services and mission-critical responsibilities.
Amidst travel and budget restrictions, security industry professionals and solution providers are playing a major role in serving regional communities, as businesses are working on re-opening and re-designing facilities in order to ensure public health and safety across all cities and communities.
Connecting via digital programs and virtual events
We look forward to continuing to help the ISC West community engage via digital programs, resources and connections"
“While we are very disappointed to not be able to meet face-to-face this year in Las Vegas, we look forward to continuing to help the ISC West community engage via digital programs, resources and connections. Our team, along with our valued venue partner, Sands Expo and Venetian, is working on detailed planning and protocols for ISC West 2021, which will take place March 23-26, 2021,” said Will Wise, Group Vice President, Reed Exhibitions.
Pierre Trapanese, Security Industry Association (SIA) Chairman said, “We at SIA sincerely regret not being able to meet face-to-face in Las Vegas in 2020. We know the importance of ISC West to our community and know that we have a responsibility to our industry to adapt during this period.”
ISC West 2020 Virtual Event
Pierre adds, “We will continue to provide our members with timely information and resources on an on-going basis. We look forward to producing a great virtual event with the ISC team, anchored by a compelling SIA Education@ISC conference program delivered in a dynamic format in October.”
“We will be rolling out additional information on the ISC West 2020 Virtual Event very soon, including formats for education, discussion groups, matchmaking, showcased solutions and technologies, plus elements to celebrate the security community, and support our charity partner Mission 500 and their key role in helping kids and families in crisis,” stated Mary Beth Shaughnessy, Event Director of ISC Security Events.
ISC East 2020 event under continuous assessment
She adds, “Regarding ISC East 2020, our smaller scale, more regional-focused event slated for November 18th to November 19th, 2020 in New York City, we will be assessing event viability over the next 8-10 weeks with guidance from the Javits Center, New York State and New York City authorities.”
Mary further stated, “We will continue to consult with SIA, with the ASIS NYC Chapter, and other Northeast regional association supporters, along with our loyal community of attendees, speakers and exhibitors. Our security community is committed and resilient and we look forward to continuing to rally and adapt with everyone to chart the course forward.”