The Security Industry Association (SIA) has named ASSA ABLOY as the recipient of the 2020 Member of the Year Award, which honours SIA member companies that have shown noteworthy involvement in SIA committees and working groups, SIA events and the SIA Education@ISC conference programme; leadership activity; recruitment of SIA members; and contributions to SIA thought leadership and the industry overall. SIA will present ASSA ABLOY with the award at The Advance, SIA’s annual membership meeting, during ISC West.
ASSA ABLOY – the global provider of access solutions – is a long-time SIA corporate member that takes an active role in participating in SIA’s array of programs, products and services and fully supports its employees’ involvement in SIA committees, working groups and advisory boards. The company is a regular sponsor of key SIA events, including the Market Leaders Reception at ISC West, SIA GovSummit and Securing New Ground.
On-demand training courses
SIA is proud to honour ASSA ABLOY as the 2020 SIA Member of the Year and applauds the company for its invaluable engagement
“SIA is proud to honour ASSA ABLOY as the 2020 SIA Member of the Year and applauds the company for its invaluable engagement, thought leadership efforts and contributions to SIA, our members and the security industry overall,” said Scott Schafer, Chairman of the SIA Board of Directors. “Thanks in large part to the outstanding support of members like ASSA ABLOY, SIA is able to continue building on its robust suite of resources, programming and education and training offerings to better serve our members and the industry.”
ASSA ABLOY is a contributing member to the SIA Center of Excellence, SIA’s online repository of vendor-neutral, vetted information – including on-demand training courses, e-learning modules, articles and webinars – to foster industry knowledge and help organisations keep at the forefront of market demands.
Significant resources and services
Additionally, the company has contributed content to SIA Technology Insights, SIA’s journal distilling the most current thinking for applying today’s security technologies and moderated webinars in partnership with SIA and Security Systems News, and ASSA ABLOY executives have spoken at SIA events including Securing New Ground.
“ASSA ABLOY is honoured to receive SIA’s Member of the Year Award. Since serving on the SIA Board of Directors, my eyes have been opened to the significant resources and services provided by the SIA management team and staff under the leadership of Don Erickson and Scott Schafer,” said Martin Huddart, Head of Smart Residential for ASSA ABLOY.
Vast network of member volunteers
“I have also been impressed by the vast network of member volunteers who work on important committees and support SIA events – I think this is a reflection of the relevance and vitality of this trade association. I’d like to thank not only the ASSA ABLOY volunteers that led to this recognition, but all SIA members who contribute their time to the advancement of security in the workplace and in our homes. We shouldn’t forget that our collective impact makes a real difference in the world.”
The Advance will take place during ISC West 2020 on Tuesday, March 17, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Sands Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Exchange market intelligence
In addition to the presentation of the SIA Member of the Year Award, attendees will enjoy a high-impact presentation from William Wilkins, Executive Director of Global Security Operations at Valero Energy Corporation, on the Chief Security Officer framework and key lessons for security professionals. SIA will also review key association business, exchange market intelligence for the year ahead and present the SIA Chairman’s Award, Committee Chair of the Year Award and Sandy Jones Volunteer of the Year Award. Attendees of The Advance will receive complimentary lunch and have the opportunity to network with industry colleagues.