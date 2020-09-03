ISC East 2020, scheduled for November 18-19, 2020, in New York City, has been cancelled due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19 as further discussed below, and continued restrictions on large events. While the in-person event for 2020 cannot convene, Reed Exhibitions, along with Premier Sponsor SIA (Security Industry Association), announced that ISC East in partnership with ASIS NYC Chapter, will collaborate to host a virtual event on November 18. The ISC East 2021 event will take place at the Javits Centre on November 17-18.
Amidst extensive travel restrictions across the majority of the U.S., health and safety concerns due to the pandemic and the essential workers’ responsibility of security and public professionals during this time, it is not viable to meet in person for the event in 2020.
ISC East virtual event
As a means to help connect the community and to recognise the hard work and achievements of security and public safety professionals and leaders in 2020, ISC East, along with SIA and ASIS NYC, will be hosting a half-day ISC East virtual event on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 including the prestigious ASIS NYC Person of the Year Award and curated education sessions.
In addition, ISC East attendees and supporters are all welcome and encouraged to participate in the ISC West 2020 Virtual Event, taking place online October 5-7, which is free for all to attend.
Positive growth path
“ISC East has seen tremendous growth over the past few years, including being named as a 2019 Fastest 50 honouree by Trade Show Executive Magazine. With the strong support from premier sponsor SIA, plus the collaboration and partnering with the ASIS NYC Chapter and other regional tri-state Associations, we are confident that we will continue on a positive growth path. We all have a mutual commitment to excellence in security and public safety for the tri-state area and Northeast region, and are excited to roll out a bigger and better than ever ISC East in 2021,” said Mary Beth Shaughnessy, ISC Event Director.
Education sessions
“ISC East is widely recognised as a major platform for industry networking in the tri-state area each fall anchored by innovative exhibitors and compelling education sessions delivered through SIA Education@ISC,” said SIA CEO Don Erickson. “SIA is excited to continue our work with ISC Events and the ASIS NYC Chapter to support the Person of the Year award program as part of the ISC East virtual event on November 18th, 2020, and to produce an impactful ISC East next year.”
“We are grateful for the partnership the ASIS NYC Chapter has established with ISC East. We look forward to the collaboration with ISC East and SIA to produce an impactful and meaningful virtual 2020 Person of the Year Award and Education Programs on November 18, 2020. Look for the ASIS NYC Chapter’s Security Director Magazine which will be sent digitally in advance of November 18th and will have our Person of the Year on the cover,” said Ray Dean, ASIS NYC Chapter – Annual Conference Chairman.