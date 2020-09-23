Iris ID Systems Inc., a globally renowned iris recognition-based identity authentication solutions provider, has announced that it has entered into a global partnership with Remo+ (Olive and Dove Company) for smart home and IoT devices.
Iris ID – Remo+ partnership
This partnership will broaden the accessibility of home video security and IoT solutions for the global market and enable Iris ID to introduce new products which complement and expand the capabilities of its existing markets.
The strategic collaboration will allow Remo+ to access extensive distribution networks for access control solutions, targeting market opportunities where consumers seek a superior security solution that is easy to use and contactless.
Biometrics and home security solutions
"Our partnership with Remo+ is a first in the biometric and home security industry,” said Mohammed Murad, Vice President, Global Sales and Business Development, Iris ID, adding “Iris ID and Olive and Dove joined forces to produce innovative solutions for the consumer market. With Iris ID’s extensive global distribution channel and state-of-the-art product portfolio, this partnership will create greater accessibility for these technologies around the world.”
He adds, “The Remo+ product brand’s proven track record of designing and manufacturing home security cameras is a perfect complement to Iris ID leadership in the biometric security industry."
Exclusive distribution rights for consumer security applications
The agreement grants Iris ID exclusive distribution rights for consumer security applications from Remo+ (Olive and Dove Company) in North America and non-exclusive rights in the rest of the world.
Products under this arrangement will continue to be sold under the Remo+ brand. Iris ID will continue supporting existing distributors and resellers, while expanding the market for the consumer security marketplace.
Murad further stated, “Iris ID looks forward to further collaboration with Remo+ (Olive and Dove Company) for future product development in this market.”
Enhancing home security portfolio
"We are very pleased to partner with Iris ID and combine forces in our industry,” said Moon-Chul Lee, Chief Executive Officer, Remo+ (Olive and Dove Company), adding “Success in the home security and other markets requires strong application software, as well as a strong sales channel and service support resources, which Iris ID has globally.”
He adds, “This agreement allows Remo+ to concentrate on expanding its growing market in the Americas and beyond. We look forward to improving customer support and services through Iris ID’s outstanding worldwide solutions provider network."