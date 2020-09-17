Iris ID, the global renowned provider of iris recognition technology solutions, announced that it has begun shipping IrisTime, a new biometric time and attendance platform that offers a fully customisable and accurate solution, to meet the pioneering workforce management needs of small businesses to enterprise organisations worldwide.
IrisTime
IrisTime also offers a new recognition technique for authenticating employee identity that uses a fusion of iris and face recognition to increase accuracy and convenience of use.
IrisTime’s open Android-based platform accommodates hundreds of current time and attendance applications while also enabling independent software vendors (ISVs) to create custom software solutions meeting specific organisational needs. The platform is shipped with a standard app, which is capable of meeting the needs of many organisations of varying size.
Iris ID’s IrisTime platform is contactless, an essential consideration during the COVID-19 pandemic"
“Furthermore, Iris ID’s IrisTime platform is contactless, an essential consideration during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mohammed Murad, Vice President, Global Sales and Business Development, Iris ID.
Enhanced accuracy and convenience
IrisTime biometric time and attendance platform is unaffected by employees wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), such as gloves, masks and goggles. A recent study by a federal agency showed that systems using only facial recognition technology could be up to 50% less accurate, especially when people wore masks or face coverings.
“IrisTime biometric platform uses fast auto-focus to quickly and conveniently authenticate employees’ identity, at distances up to 24 inches,” said Murad, adding “Also, IrisTime’s accuracy is unsurpassed as it is the first time and attendance platform that combines identifying characteristics from both an employee’s iris and face.”
Seamless integration with payroll software
Murad further stated, “That accuracy, along with seamless integration with payroll software, helps the platform eliminate potential errors while calculating hours worked, as well as benefits such as disability and accrued vacation time.”
Using IrisTime, employee authentication takes less than a second, a vital consideration during busy shift changes. While clocking in, the IrisTime screen displays an employee’s name, company I.D. number and photo, along with the time and date of the activity.
Biometric technology authentication
Biometric technology authenticates identity with no need for employees to present a card
Biometric technology authenticates identity with no need for employees to present a card or remember a personal identification number to clock in or out. However, IrisTime integrates with card-based access control systems to create multi-factor authentication at mission-critical sites.
The companies that are currently using Iris ID platforms for time and attendance or access control have no need to re-enroll employees in order to use IrisTime software.
For any size company, IrisTime provides a high return on investment by eliminating costs associated with administering and managing punch, barcode, magnetic swipe or proximity cards and PINs. The accuracy of the biometric technology ensures the identity of an employee, eliminating the ability of employees to clock in for each other in a costly payroll fraud known as buddy punching.
Iris-based authentication systems
“Fraud, along with inaccurate or outdated payroll technologies, may cost a business thousands of dollars annually,” said Mohammad Murad, VP of Global Sales & Development at Iris ID.
Iris ID currently provides iris-based authentication systems for the world’s top workforce management solution suppliers, such as Paychex and SimplyWork, as well as for many global enterprise customers.
Murad adds, “For more than 20 years, Iris ID has been the globally renowned innovator of flexible and reliable iris authentication solutions. Now, we are revolutionising the time and attendance function with a biometric platform, which is aimed at meeting many of the unprecedented challenges facing employers today. IrisTime is the time clock for the modern workforce.”