Iris ID, the globally renowned company in iris recognition technology for over 20 years, will showcase its top products for law enforcement agencies at the National Sheriffs’ Association's (NSA) annual conference and exhibition – NSA 2021 Annual Conference and Exhibition, slated to take place from June 22-24, 2021, at the Phoenix Convention Center. Iris ID will occupy booth #114 at the exhibition.
NSA 2021 Annual Conference and Exhibition
The annual conference is an opportunity for the members of the nation's more than 3,000 sheriff's departments to learn and share information related to all parts of their mission, including law enforcement, jail operations, prisoner transport and courthouse security.
Tim Meyerhoff, Director, North America, Iris ID, said biometric technology plays an increasingly important role in helping sheriff's deputies complete their jobs daily. Tim said, “Rapid and accurate identification of people is a major law enforcement need.”
Contactless iris-based biometric systems
Tim adds, “There is no room for error when it comes to booking and release of those charged with crimes. And our contactless iris-based biometric systems, the most accurate on the market, are ideal as departments continue battling the COVID-19 virus.”
Among its many products, Iris ID will highlight three widely used by law enforcement organisations.
iCAM M300 and iCAM R100 access control readers
The iCAM M300 is a lightweight, handheld device used by law enforcement to enroll and identify people in the field. The iCAM M300 offers access to the three primary modes of biometric identification – iris, facial and fingerprint – with communication protocols including NFC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G LTE and more. The iCAM 300 also provides magstripe and contactless card support and offers an MRZ reader to verify ePassports.
Iris ID iCAM R100 readers replace the need for PINs, access control cards and RFID fobs to enter integrated smart lockers and key management cabinets protecting keys, weapons, evidence and other valuable assets stored by sheriff's departments.
Iris ID biometric technology used by US government agencies
Law enforcement agencies across the U.S., including the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the York County (Penn.) Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Border Patrol use Iris ID biometric technology.
Iris ID iCAM 7S series product is currently included in the Los Angeles sheriff booking stations. It is used to add iris-based identity authentication capabilities, resulting in more accurate release of individuals as a person’s iris is much less susceptible to damage than their fingerprints.