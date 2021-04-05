Iris ID, the pioneer in iris recognition technology for over 20 years, announced Rockford, Illinois,-based Information Controls Inc. has integrated its TimeTerminal time clock app to work with the IrisTime iT100, Iris ID's customisable and contactless time and attendance platform.
TimeTerminal's cloud-based software creates a wide variety of employee functions and features for the iT100, including customisable attestation questions, daily wage advancements, department transfers and timecard review.
Legally mandated breaks
TimeTerminal synchronises data in real-time to host systems in the cloud. Using the TimeTerminal app enables employers to comply with labour laws and regulations and can also help enforce mandated meal period durations. Employees clock in and out using the iT100. Using its dual biometric iris and face recognition reader, the iT100 provides fast, accurate and convenient authentication of employees standing up to two feet away – an important consideration during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The iT100 and the TimeTerminal app also enable employers to protect their workforce through the attestation process. Workers can be required to answer health-related questions before beginning a shift. User-defined questions also may require employees to acknowledge taking legally mandated breaks and affirm that no injuries occurred during the last completed shift. Employees also may use iT100 readers with TimeTerminal to check benefit balances, such as accrued vacation, sick and PTO time.
Identity authentication solutions
Mike Kuss, executive vice president, Information Controls Inc., said TimeTerminal can also work on smartphones, enabling users to answer questions and receive information on their own smartphones prior to starting their work shift. The iT100 then confirms their identities thus keeping the authentication process truly touchless.
“With a leading manufacturer of widely used contact hand geometry readers leaving the market, the timing is perfect for TimeTerminal to move to an iris-based time and attendance system,” said Kuss. “We're excited about working with Iris ID, the leader in iris-based identity authentication solutions. We view adapting our TimeTerminal software for a contactless iris-based system as a wise business decision."
Independent software vendors
"The IrisTime iT100 is designed as a time clock for the modern workforce," said Mohammed Murad, vice president, global sales and development, Iris ID. "By continually expanding the time-keeping app ecosystem for IrisTime iT100, such as TimeTerminal, we're revolutionising the time and attendance function to provide affordable contactless solutions for the basic or precise requirements of virtually any organisation."
The IrisTime iT100's open Android-based platform accommodates hundreds of current time and attendance apps while also enabling independent software vendors (ISVs) to create custom software solutions meeting any organisation's specific time-keeping needs. The iT100 ships with a standard app fully capable of meeting the needs of many organisations.