Irdeto, a pioneer in digital platform cybersecurity, has announced it has joined CharIN, a global association of 300 members dedicated to the interoperability of the CCS and MCS vehicle charging standards.

As core members, Irdeto and CharIN share the same vision of a sustainable future and a mission of promoting a secure and standardised charging system for electric vehicles.

CrossCharge

As a cybersecurity company with 50-plus years of experience in protecting digital platforms, Irdeto can contribute its knowledge to ensure that the charging infrastructure is secure and protected against potential cyber threats.

One example is the recently launched Irdeto CrossCharge, a new complete set of managed services to create, distribute, discover, validate, and revoke vehicle identities and charging contracts that makes charging seamless for the end users.

Reliable virtual charging network for EVs

With this new solution, Irdeto is creating the world's largest and most reliable virtual charging network for electric vehicles by connecting all Charging Point Operators (CPOs).

It will work as a clearing house that allows drivers to roam between different CPOs as easily as they roam between different mobile phone networks, removing the need for the cumbersome app, card, and token-based payments.

Plug & Charge and V2G applications

Another successful project was done in partnership with CharIN and UL Solutions, a global pioneer in applied safety science. The three companies worked on the implementation of a Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) to enable Plug & Charge and V2G applications.

The PKI ensures secure authentication and authorisation through certificate management and therefore, serves as a pre-requisite for the Plug & Charge functionality by the standard ISO 15118.

Asset management

Irdeto will share with CharIN and its members the company’s knowledge in managing assets with long lifecycles, ecosystems with huge transaction volumes, and assets in hostile environments.

The company is looking forward to collaborating with other industry players in the development and promotion of a standardised, secure, and interoperable charging system for electric vehicles.

Cybersecurity

“We are thrilled to join CharIN and to connect with international stakeholders and experts across the industry. We look forward to contributing our cybersecurity expertise to multiple focus groups as a core member of the organisation,” said Niels Haverkorn, Senior Vice President & General Manager, of Connected Transport at Irdeto.

With a rich heritage of security innovation and rapid adaptation to the changing demands of the cybersecurity space, Irdeto is the preferred partner to empower a secure world where people can connect with confidence.