Invixium, a globally renowned manufacturer of innovative touchless biometric solutions, is opening its new Middle East headquarters in Dubai, United Arab Emirates that will serve the Middle East, Turkey, North Africa and Pakistan regions.
The new MENA headquarters has been established to best respond to the growing interest in Invixium's health-focused, temperature-based workforce management and access control biometric solutions that are in high demand as businesses reopen during COVID-19 pandemic spread.
MENA headquarters
Invixium's new office is centrally located in Dubai Internet City, which is regarded as the innovation and technology hub of the region and where Microsoft, HP, IBM, Vodafone, 3M and other tech-centric companies maintain a presence.
To launch this expansion, Invixium also announces the hiring of Wisam Yaghmour as the Senior Director of Sales, MENA. Yaghmour joins Invixium after five years at HID Global, where he oversaw operations at the MEA corporate office and served as the lead for all sales activities in the region. He brings a solid track record in developing new markets, partnering with key strategic customers and expanding product distribution bases.
New appointment to help meet security challenges
"As Invixium continues to develop solutions that resolve continually emerging security challenges, we're focused on ensuring we have the best position to support our growing customer base," said Shiraz Kapadia, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and President of Invixium.
Shiraz adds, "Our new MENA headquarters in the technology epicentre of the region and the addition of a highly experienced sales expert who understands the nuances of this market allow us to continue our trajectory of innovation."
Biometrics and access control solutions expert
I was drawn to join Invixium because of their impressive advancements in biometrics"
"I was drawn to join Invixium because of their impressive advancements in biometrics that deliver the perfect blend of access control, visitor screening and workforce management," said Wisam Yaghmour.
Wisam adds, "I am excited to expand Invixium's presence in MENA, where new and existing customers can greatly benefit from the high level of confidence and security that these innovative solutions provide."
IXM TITAN with Enhancement Kit
Expansion into MENA supports Invixium's recent product launches and updates. IXM TITAN with Enhancement Kit continues to be well-received worldwide as businesses strategise healthy reopening plans. The solution now pairs with the licenced software feature, IXM Health, to report on staff and visitor health through temperature screening measured at the medial canthus (tear duct).
Further, IXM TITAN now allows for mask detection and face recognition while wearing a mask to enable businesses to safely reopen and follow government mandates for masks or face coverings to be worn in public spaces.