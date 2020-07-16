Invixium, a global provider of advanced touchless biometric solutions and CQR Security Ltd., a UK based manufacturer of detection devices, sounders and cabling for the global intrusion and access control markets, jointly announce an exclusive distribution partnership for the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.
As a respected global player in the intrusion prevention and access control markets, CQR brings nearly 40 years of trusted industry experience as a manufacturer and distributor of high quality security and access control products to over 60 countries worldwide.
Invixium recently announced an upgrade for its flagship product IXM TITAN, which enables temperature-based access control and workforce management for businesses looking to reopen during COVID-19. As the only two-camera solution for simultaneous and touchless face recognition and Elevated Body Temperature (EBT) detection, the TITAN with Enhancement Kit achieves up to +/- 0.5°C (1°F) accuracy with ease.
When used in conjunction with IXM Health, a new feature within the accompanying IXM WEB software, the overall solution can be used to screen employees, visitors or individuals upon entry. Utilising innovative technology, the TITAN unit detects and records a precise temperature reading from the tear ducts of those individuals being scanned rather than a general heat mapping of the individual.
IXM WEB also enables businesses to customise their responses in the event of EBT detection, such as preventing access to their premises or sending push warning notifications to HR, security or management personnel. The TITAN unit is also vandal-proof, IP67 and IK10 rated which presents a broader spectrum of outdoor installation options.
“Invixium and CQR have a shared passion and vision for developing and providing to the market integrated system offerings that can offer a differentiated value proposition to our customers,” said Stuart Adams, Managing Director at CQR.
“At CQR, we care deeply about providing our customers with high quality, innovative and value creating products and services, and we have identified Invixium as a bespoke manufacturer of biometric solutions that complements our values as an organisation. Invixium has an innovative range of cutting-edge security and access control products and services that can be applied across many industry sectors."
"When considering the additional assurance provided by IXM TITAN’s thermographic sensor for temperature screening, I envision us being able to offer a more complete and integrated value proposition to our industry partners and end user customers. We believe that one of the primary advantages of the Invixium range is the ease with which their hardware and software can be integrated into existing system architectures and instantly add value whilst increasing overall employee and employer assurance during these uncertain times.”
“Instead of being inactive due to COVID-19, Invixium has been working tirelessly to develop a solution that serves a real-world need for these unprecedented times,” said Shiraz Kapadia, CEO and President at Invixium. “We’re proud that our products feature the design, durability and technology that companies need right now as global economies slowly start to re-open. Invixium is excited to partner with CQR given their stature as a premier distributor of security products. We don’t want CQR to be just a distributor; Invixium wants to see them become our operating partner in Europe. We are very much looking forward to growing together.”
Invixium and CQR plan to jointly host an invite-only virtual VIP event to officially launch their partnership in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Event programming includes a keynote address by Invixium’s CEO and live demos including the IXM TITAN Enhancement Kit.