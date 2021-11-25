Download PDF version Contact company
Related Links

Croatia has selected Intersec’s GeoSafe technology as the basis for its new national public warning system (PWS). The decision sees Croatia adopting a best practice response to the European mandate that all EU member states must implement a modern digital public warning system by June 20221.

Ingolf Ruh, Chief Revenue Officer, for Intersec says: “The Croatian government wanted the best technology possible in order to serve its population in a crisis. Simply complying with the European regulations regarding public warning systems was not enough: they wanted to innovate and prepare for the future.

Public warning system

As part of an end-to-end solution that enables government and network operators to work seamlessly together from the outset, GeoSafe will deliver a public warning system for Croatia that will keep citizens informed and protected for many years to come.”

Croatia has a population over 4 million but attracts almost five times as many tourists annually (19.6 million in 2019). Croatia’s Ministry of the Interior and Civil Protection Directorate (MoI/CPD) was tasked with improving its current processes and introducing new communication channels to provide a single national system to alert citizens and visitors during crisis situations. A key requirement was the ability to target specific segments of the population in real time using mobile messaging, dependent on their (changing) position relative to the crisis.

Powerful data processing

GeoSafe can differentiate between users of Croatian mobile networks and foreign national operators

Using a combination of cell broadcast and location-based SMS, Intersec GeoSafe provides the technology that will enable the MoI/CPD to provide early warning and subsequent crisis communications in case of national emergencies such as floods, fires, epidemics or terrorist incidents.

Providing critical alert aggregation capability, its powerful data processing will enable anonymised geolocation data to be used to provide the best possible information in an emergency. The system will also help to track whether messages have been received and how people are responding. GeoSafe can differentiate between users of Croatian mobile networks and foreign national operators, so crisis communications can be sent in foreign languages, in real time, without violating personal data protection regulations.

Future-proof solution

Intersec partnered with Croatian companies King ICT and GDI to respond to the competitive tender. As one of four businesses bidding for the project, the Intersec consortium won by proving that its system was technically superior, offered robust data anonymisation processes for maintaining citizen privacy, and could deliver a cost-efficient, future-proof solution at both governmental and network operator level.

All three national telecommunications operators in Croatia have confirmed their participation in the project, thereby ensuring coverage of the entire Republic of Croatia, and enabling the government to reach up to 100% of mobile device users.

Download PDF version Download PDF version

Related videos

Aiphone’s security communication solutions - Configurable IP video intercoms

Aiphone’s security communication solutions - Configurable IP video intercoms
Dahua provides surveillance cameras, NVR and Ethernet switches to enhance security at Pets Corner

Dahua provides surveillance cameras, NVR and Ethernet switches to enhance security at Pets Corner
Access control: 5 minutes with Genea's Mike Maxsenti

Access control: 5 minutes with Genea's Mike Maxsenti

In case you missed it

How should the security industry promote diversity?
How should the security industry promote diversity?

Diversity in a company’s workforce is arguably more important now than ever. Societal awareness of the importance of diversity has grown, and many people see diversity as an important factor that reflects positively (or negatively) on a company’s culture and image in the marketplace. We asked this week’s Expert Panel Roundtable: What should the security industry do to promote workplace diversity?

Why face recognition as a credential is the ideal choice for access control?
Why face recognition as a credential is the ideal choice for access control?

In the field of access control, face recognition has come a long way. Once considered too slow to authenticate people's identities and credentials in high traffic conditions, face recognition technology has evolved to become one of the quickest, most effective access control identity authentication solutions across all industries. Advancements in artificial intelligence and advanced neural network (ANN) technology from industry leaders like Intel have improved the accuracy and efficiency of face recognition. However, another reason the technology is gaining traction is due to the swiftly rising demand for touchless access control solutions that can help mitigate the spread of disease in public spaces. Effective for high volumes Face recognition eliminates security risks and is also virtually impossible to counterfeit Modern face recognition technology meets all the criteria for becoming the go-to solution for frictionless access control. It provides an accurate, non-invasive means of authenticating people's identities in high-traffic areas, including multi-tenant office buildings, industrial sites, and factories where multiple shifts per day are common. Typical electronic access control systems rely on people providing physical credentials, such as proximity cards, key fobs, or Bluetooth-enabled mobile phones, all of which can be misplaced, lost, or stolen. Face recognition eliminates these security risks and is also virtually impossible to counterfeit. Affordable biometric option Although there are other biometric tools available, face recognition offers significant advantages. Some technologies use hand geometry or iris scans, for example, but these options are generally slower and more expensive. This makes face recognition a natural application for day-to-day access control activities, including chronicling time and attendance for large workforces at construction sites, warehouses, and agricultural and mining operations. In addition to verifying personal credentials, face recognition can also identify whether an individual is wearing a facial covering in compliance with government or corporate mandates regarding health safety protocols. Beyond securing physical locations, face recognition can also be used to manage access to computers, as well as specialised equipment and devices. Overcoming challenges with AI So how did face recognition become so reliable when the technology was once dogged by many challenges, including difficulties with camera angles, certain types of facial expressions, and diverse lighting conditions? Thanks to the emergence of so-called "convolutional" neural network-based algorithms, engineers have been able to overcome these roadblocks. SecurOS FaceX face recognition solution FaceX is powered by neural networks and machine learning which makes it capable of authenticating a wide range of faces One joint effort between New Jersey-based Intelligent Security Systems (ISS) and tech giant Intel has created the SecurOS FaceX face recognition solution. FaceX is powered by neural networks and machine learning which makes it capable of authenticating a wide range of faces and facial expressions, including those captured under changing light, at different resolution levels, and varying distances from the video camera. Secure video management system A common face recognition system deployment begins with IP video cameras that feed footage into a secure video management system connected to a video archive. When the software initially enrolls a person’s face, it creates a "digital descriptor" that is stored as a numeric code that will forever be associated with one identity. The system encrypts and stores these numeric codes in a SQL database. For the sake of convenience and cost savings, the video server CPU performs all neural network processes without requiring any special GPU cards. Unique digital identifiers The next step involves correlating faces captured in a video recording with their unique digital descriptors on file. The system can compare newly captured images against large databases of known individuals or faces captured from video streams. Face recognition technology can provide multi-factor authentication, searching watchlists for specific types of features, such as age, hair colour, gender, ethnicity, facial hair, glasses, headwear, and other identifying characteristics including bald spots. Robust encryption SED-compatible drives rely on dedicated chips that encrypt data with AES-128 or AES-256 To support privacy concerns, the entire system features an encrypted and secure login process that prevents unauthorized access to both the database and the archive. An additional layer of encryption is available through the use of Self-Encrypting Drives (SEDs) that hold video recordings and metadata. SED-compatible drives rely on dedicated chips that encrypt data with AES-128 or AES-256 (short for Advanced Encryption Standard). Anti-spoofing safeguards How do face recognition systems handle people who try to trick the system by wearing a costume mask or holding up a picture to hide their faces? FaceX from ISS, for example, includes anti-spoofing capabilities that essentially check for the "liveliness" of a given face. The algorithm can easily flag the flat, two-dimensional nature of a face mask, printed photo, or image on a mobile phone and issue a "spoof" alarm. Increased speed of entry Incorporating facial recognition into existing access control systems is straightforward and cost-effective Incorporating facial recognition into existing access control systems is straightforward and cost-effective. Systems can operate with off-the-shelf security cameras and computers. Users can also leverage existing infrastructure to maintain building aesthetics. A face recognition system can complete the process of detection and recognition in an instant, opening a door or turnstile in less than 500ms. Such efficiency can eliminate hours associated with security personnel checking and managing credentials manually. A vital tool Modern face recognition solutions are infinitely scalable to accommodate global enterprises. As a result, face recognition as a credential is increasingly being implemented for a wide range of applications that transcend traditional access control and physical security to include health safety and workforce management. All these capabilities make face recognition a natural, frictionless solution for managing access control, both in terms of performance and cost.

What are the challenges and benefits of mobile access control?
What are the challenges and benefits of mobile access control?

There is a broad appeal to the idea of using a smartphone or wearable device as a credential for physical access control systems. Smartphones already perform a range of tasks that extend beyond making a phone call. Shouldn’t opening the door at a workplace be among them? It’s a simple idea, but there are obstacles for the industry to get there from here. We asked this week’s Expert Panel Roundtable: What are the challenges and benefits of mobile access control solutions? 

Featured white papers
Empowering cameras with AI

Empowering cameras with AI

Download
The rise of ethical facial recognition

The rise of ethical facial recognition

Download
Connected video technology for safe cities

Connected video technology for safe cities

Download
Webcast: Access control integration increases security while reducing costs

Webcast: Access control integration increases security while reducing costs

Download
Artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligence

Download
More case studies
Dahua WizMind solution boosts safety for a 5-star hotel in Italy

Dahua WizMind solution boosts safety for a 5-star hotel in Italy
Qognify provides Cayuga VMS to enhance monitoring solutions at IFEMA MADRID

Qognify provides Cayuga VMS to enhance monitoring solutions at IFEMA MADRID
New England Craft Cannabis farm to deploy Salient Systems’ VMS platform at its eight locations

New England Craft Cannabis farm to deploy Salient Systems’ VMS platform at its eight locations
Featured products
Dahua FSU6808U Environment Surveillance Server

Dahua FSU6808U Environment Surveillance Server
Secu365- A cloud-based security SaaS platform

Secu365- A cloud-based security SaaS platform
exacqVision Cloud Drive

exacqVision Cloud Drive
Updated Privacy and Cookie Policy
We have updated our Privacy Policy for GDPR.
We also use cookies to improve your online experience, Cookie Policy