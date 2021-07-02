International Security Expo will return to London from 28-29 September 2021, physically uniting security professionals and offering them the long-awaited opportunity to network face-to-face with peers and learn from a globally renowned educational programme, delivered by the industry’s most prominent experts in security, police, and cyber fields.

The free-to-attend and CPD certified programme promises to deliver the latest insights, analysis and invaluable perspectives on everything from mitigation strategies to high-level policy, helping the industry to create safer living and working environments.

Global Counter Terror and Serious and Organised Crime Summit

The Summit will look at current topics dictated by the Home Office and Counter Terror Police UK

Giving visitors a first-hand account, the two-day Global Counter Terror and Serious and Organised Crime Summit will focus on the changing nature of serious and organised crime and terrorism, along with the most prevalent terror trends currently affecting UK Counter Terror capability, from prevent to protect, pursue and prepare.

With 16 sessions across the two days, the Summit will look at current topics dictated by the Home Office and Counter Terror Police UK, focusing on Prevent, but also looking at how threats have developed during lockdown and what as an industry, is needed to collectively help counter them.

International Security Expo 2021

In his first public outing since taking over from Neil Basu, the UK’s Assistant Commander of Counter Terror Police, Matt Jukes, will deliver a presentation on current counter-terrorism priorities in the United Kingdom. In this session, he will outline the developing challenges facing the fight to counter terrorism in the UK, explaining how state-sponsored activities, the rapid growth in extreme right-wing terror and how the threat has developed throughout the pandemic.

Elsewhere, Professor Lisa Short, Director and Co-Founder of P&L Digital Edge Limited will explain how technology can be used to reduce crime, corruption and organised crime. Later that day and giving a very personal account in the first of the ‘Realities of Terror’ sessions, a real-life hostage, Peter Moore, will share his account of being taken hostage for 946 days - the only hostage out of five to be released alive. A contractor in Iraq 2007 will also highlight his own hard-hitting reality of living with terrorists for two years, seven months and one day.

Detective Sgt Nick Bailey’s session on the realities of a terror attack following the Salisbury Novichok attack (further details on session required).

Panel discussion on terror and organised crime

Concluding the first day will be a not-to-miss panel discussion on terror and organised crime, debating whether they are common bedfellows.

The panel will feature industry experts including Aaron Edwards, Senior Lecturer, Royal Military Academy Sandhurst; Alberto Testa, Professor of Applied Criminology at the University of West London, Figen Murray, whose son Martyn Hett was tragically killed in the 2017 Manchester Arena terror attacks, and Aimen Dean, former Member of al-Qaeda and MI6 Spy.

Key sessions on how to effectively fight terrorism

Roy McComb, Former Director of NCA, will deliver a session on the exploitation of people for potential terror financing

Opening the conference on the second day, Roy McComb, Former Director of NCA, will deliver a session on the exploitation of people for potential terror financing. Other highlights on day two include Temitope Olodo, President of the Africa Security Forum, presenting a session on how the face of terrorism is evolving and why nations must rewrite their CVE strategy to win the war on terror.

Figen Murray will also return to the stage to discuss the importance of countering terror being a whole society issue, and not just the remit of the police and security services.

Security experts to give insights

INineteen Events Ltd.’s (International Security Expo organiser) Event Director, Rachael Shattock said, “We are delighted to announce an incredible line-up of security experts for the Global Counter Terror and Serious and Organised Crime Summit at International Security Expo.”

Rachael Shattock adds, “The programme covers the very latest topics and challenges within global counter terror and organised crime, and with real life case studies and first public appearances, I do believe we really have curated an educational agenda that cannot be missed. After a many months of virtually meeting on Zoom, the opportunity to learn from and network with industry peers and experts will be truly invaluable for all those who attend the event.”