The 2021 International Security Conference is set to host an impressive line-up of security experts from the British Transport Police, Global Secure Accreditation Ltd, City of London Police and more, when it makes its debut at the International Security Expo 2021, taking place from September 28 - 29, 2021.

Split across two days, the new CPD-certified conference will cover important sector-specific challenges and practical case studies looking at Critical National Infrastructure (CNI), aviation and transport, night-time economy, public sector and major events/stadiums.

Day 1: CNI, transport and aviation

Sponsored by Adani, day one of the conference will be dedicated to CNI, transport and aviation. With significant changes, such as the rapid expansion of healthcare facilities and the changes in the volume of traffic through airports, and along the rail networks, during the COVID-19 pandemic, many might argue that the security landscape has shifted too. The conference aims to examine where things have changed and the shifting priorities, which are challenging security decision-makers.

Robert (Bob) Quick, Founder and Director of Global Secure Accreditation Ltd will kick off the first session, taking a deep dive into the proposed travel risk standard, ISO 31030 certification and how it can help drive improvements in safety and security, in fields of travel and hospitality. In this session, he will discuss how these sectors should respond to emerging travel risks and create a best practice approach.

Use of behavioural detection

Regardless of whether it’s aviation or rail, a key aspect of transport security is the ability to recognise unusual behaviour

Regardless of whether it’s aviation or rail, a key aspect of transport security is the ability to recognise unusual behaviour, among passengers and staff. In a session on operational deployment and use of behavioural detection, Darren Stanton, The Human Lie Detector, will be joined by Richard Foreman, Director of Profile Aware Ltd, to outline the importance of behavioural detection and how the Centre for the Protection of National Infrastructure (CPNI) developed their behavioural detection model.

Promising a fun and interactive discussion, they will carry out a series of practical exercises, so as to offer tips and teach attendees, some basic techniques in protective security.

Session on cyber-crime and the railway industry

Other highlights on day one of the conference include Richard Gentile, Detective Constable at British Transport Police, delivering a session on cyber-crime and the railway industry.

In this presentation, Richard will use examples to discuss domestic and international cyber threats, the impact on the railway and its supply chain, as well as the solutions and preventative measures that can protect organisations.

Day 2: Night-time economy, public sector, events/stadiums

Crowded places are the most challenging areas to protect and the new Protect Duty (Martyn’s Law) brings a mandated responsibility to those in charge, for the first time. Set to have an immense impact on the physical security community, the second day of the conference, sponsored by Patriot One, will aim to help security professionals prepare for this legislation and understand their strengths, and weaknesses, when combined with other current legislative requirements.

A session on protecting complex public spaces from vehicle ramming attacks (VRA), delivered by Christian Schneider, Hostile Vehicle Mitigation Advisor at IniBsp / Germany, HVM Advisors, will open the second day of the conference. Ultimately improving protection, his session will explore the increasing role and flexibility of contemporary security from thoroughly elaborated HVM-Schemes, and how multi-purpose driven progress is positively affecting the global application of HVM measures.

Introduction to hostile reconnaissance

Bill Nelson, Managing Partner at Rose Associates, will take a closer look at the key components of the night-time economy

Referencing recent case studies, Sergeant Peter Lucas, Community and Business Engagement, National Project Servator Team, at the City of London Police, will focus on how operations, community engagement and communications can be used to disrupt hostile activity at major events, with an introduction to hostile reconnaissance.

Elsewhere, Bill Nelson, Managing Partner at Rose Associates International Ltd, will take a closer look at the key components of the night-time economy, the risk-generating threats these components face and how these risks can be mitigated.

Night-time economy

Speaking about what attendees can expect from his upcoming session, Bill Nelson stated, “I’ll start by defining exactly what we mean by the night-time economy, looking at the various components that make up the night-time economy, and the threats which generate risk. We’ll also look at what’s being done today to mitigate these risks and what we can do going forward to enhance this process.”

Bill Nelson adds, “What we shouldn’t forget is that the night-time economy is estimated to generate some six per cent of the UK GDP. In pre-pandemic terms, that’s around £123 billion, so surely that is something we should be looking after.”

Session on integrated security concepts of operations

Other highlights from the second and final day of the conference include Pete Dalton, Protective Security & Major Event Consultant at PAD Command Consultancy, who will deliver a session on integrated security concepts of operations for major events.

Through this session, attendees will be able to gain a better understanding of the threats to major events, as well as how to develop an integrated command, control, communication and coordination structure, for event management and incident response.