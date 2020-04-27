Mack Brooks Exhibitions announced that inter airport Europe, an airport exhibition, will be rescheduled. The 23rd edition of the event, which was planned to take place at the Munich Trade Fair Centre in Germany in early October 2021, has been rescheduled to 16 – 19 November 2021 following a series of exhibition postponements and a subsequent knock-on effect on the 2021 exhibition calendar, following the recent COVID-19 developments globally.
Speaking about the announcement, Nicola Hamann, Managing Director of Mack Brooks Exhibitions, said: “We are all aware that this year has been a challenging year so far for the exhibition industry, many events had to be postponed to later in the year or next year due to the repercussions of COVID-19. Consequently, this also affects the exhibition calendar for 2021. We therefore, in close coordination with all partners involved, had to reschedule inter airport Europe 2021 to accommodate these changes”.
inter airport Europe has been working in close partnership with GATE, since the very early days of the show
inter airport Europe 2021 will continue to occupy halls B5, B6 and C6 as well as the known Outdoor Area of the Munich Trade Fair Centre in Germany and be accessible via the Entrances East and Northeast. Following this change for 2021 the exhibition will resume to the usual early October slot for subsequent shows.
Joint forces to overcome current crisis
“The current crisis has a significant impact on all of us. We trust that everyone in the airport community will join forces and we will come out of this unprecedented crisis with stronger and closer bonds between all of us. We thank our exhibitors and partners for their ongoing support and will work continuously for inter airport Europe next year to be the main meeting point for the entire airport community to share expertise, knowledge and innovation, and to conclude business”, continues Nicola Hamann.
inter airport Europe has been working in close partnership with GATE, German Airport Technology & Equipment e.V., since the very early days of the show. Kay Bärenfänger, president of GATE, said about the uncertainty the international airport industry is currently facing: “In times like these, we are looking out to our partners and members, to support each other during what we see as unprecedented circumstances."
"The future may bear many challenges but we believe that we can overcome these through supporting our members, the entire airport community and the inter airport show as their main platform and by ensuring we create a solid base for recovery once this pandemic is contained. We value very much the support, exchange and co-operation that has always existed between us and our members and the inter airport show and are looking to rise from this as one united airport community.”
Innovative airport industry equipment
inter airport Europe covers all aspects of airport-related technology and services
The previous inter airport Europe in 2019 was a very successful event. A total of 14,962 trade visitors from 108 countries came to the Munich Trade Fair Centre in Germany to discover the latest trends in the airport industry and source innovative equipment and systems. This represented an 8% increase in visitor numbers.
With a total of 659 exhibitors from 40 countries and a net exhibition space of 33,550m2, inter airport Europe 2019 could also increase its floor space by 5.5% and was therefore bigger than ever. inter airport Europe, as one of the world’s leading airport exhibition, covers all aspects of airport-related technology and services, which makes it the must-attend-event for airport operators looking to upgrade their airports or stay up-to-date with the latest innovations in the industry.
The exhibition profile of inter airport Europe comprises four exhibition categories: interRAMP (ground support equipment), interTERMINAL (technical terminal installations and services), interDATA (specialised hardware and software) and interDESIGN (architecture and furnishings).