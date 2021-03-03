inter airport Europe 2021, the 23rd International Exhibition for Airport Equipment, Technology, Design & Services will be held at the Munich Trade Fair Centre in Germany from 9 – 12 November 2021. The exhibition in 2021 takes place against the backdrop of COVID-19. There have been many challenges for the airport industry recently, mainly evolving around travel restrictions and reduced passenger traffic worldwide due to the pandemic.
inter airport Europe, as the world’s pioneering airport exhibition and the industry’s main marketplace, is set to support the recovery journey and provide new business opportunities to all participating companies. The enhanced exhibition concept for this year offers the chance to network as well as reconnect with professionals from airports worldwide and also covers a digital marketplace in April as an early opportunity for the industry to meet.
To support the recovery journey of the airport industry in light of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, inter airport Europe will be launching its first digital event from 20 – 21 April 2021: inter airport CONNECT. It will be the perfect opportunity where the entire airport industry will get together, a chance for the airport community to reconnect and for exhibitors to provide a preview of their latest innovations ahead of the live show in November.
inter airport Europe, as the world’s pioneering airport exhibition, will provide new business opportunities and the chance to network with professionals from airports worldwide. Webinars, held by key partners of inter airport Europe, will run alongside the matchmaking options and product presentations by exhibitors.
“There have been significant changes in the past year and as a result, the airport industry was reshaped for years to come – and as the leading event internationally we are committed to support the airport industry on its runway to recovery. Hence, we are launching the digital event as part of this recovery journey, for the airport community to meet and exchange and for visitors to get a first glimpse of what to expect at the show in November.”
“ In addition, inter airport CONNECT will form the base of our efforts to hold inter airport Europe in November in a hybrid format, combining the live show with digital elements so we are able to secure the unique international attendance that our exhibitors are expecting from the worldwide pioneering event in the airport industry,” says Olaf Freier, Portfolio Director of inter airport Europe at the organiser Mack-Brooks Exhibitions.
“Digitalisation, sustainability, the smart airport – these are of course important topics in the airport industry at the moment. Many exhibitors and our show partners are telling us that they used the past year to work on innovations and ways to advance their digitalisation efforts in order to improve cost efficiency at airports. This means that on top of offering the industry the meeting place it needs in April and November this year, participants can expect innovation and a lot of recent content that keeps the industry connected,” concludes Olaf Freier.
inter airport CONNECT in April will provide a much-anticipated trade and networking event for the global airport community, presenting a broad programme for trade professionals including virtual product presentations and plenty of matchmaking options to conduct meetings during the two days of the event. inter airport CONNECT also offers its participants an exciting and varied webinar programme.
Organised together with key partners from the airport industry, the virtual event will provide valuable insights into the latest developments: digitalisation, sustainability and the smart airport are just some of the topics which will be covered in the webinar programme. Further information and the detailed webinar schedule will be made available in the coming weeks. Visitors can participate in inter airport CONNECT for free and register online from mid-March.
inter airport Europe, the world’s pioneering airport exhibition, is renowned as the one-stop shop for the industry, covering the most comprehensive range of products and services for the entire airport: technology and services for ground handling, airport equipment, terminal operations, airport IT solutions and airport design.
The show profile of inter airport Europe comprises three exhibition categories: interTERMINAL (technical terminal installations and services as well as design), interDATA (IT solutions for the modern, interactive airport) and interRAMP (ground support equipment).
The exhibition covers all areas of airport-related technology and services. Exhibitors will present solutions and ideas for the equipment of terminal buildings, the design and planning stage, the latest ground support equipment as well as airport IT systems, all in one place.