inter airport Europe, the B2B event brand for the international airport sector is going ahead with the first major live event for the entire airport industry, providing a much-needed opportunity for airports, airlines, air cargo carriers, and aviation-support specialists to meet with the innovation drivers in airport technology in their endeavour to exchange solutions how to return strong from the crisis.

Currently, 226 exhibitors from 29 countries have already registered their participation, with Germany, France, Italy, and the USA amongst the top exhibiting countries. A significantly extended seminar programme on the future of airport operations provides important insights on how to adapt to the long-term realities in post-pandemic times, plus plenty of additional networking opportunities with relevant leads and suppliers.

The platform for airport professionals

With the biggest vaccination campaign in history underway and positive signs of general recovery, exhibition organiser Mack-Brooks Exhibitions has announced to go ahead with the live edition of inter airport Europe, the flagship event for the international airport industry.

Taking place from 9 - 12 November 2021 in Munich, the eagerly awaited trade event provides a much-needed business and networking platform for airport professionals to meet and re-connect with technology suppliers and peers in person.

Call to action as industry revisits business strategies

Along with rising demand to start flying again, there are indications of a fundamental shift in air travel that go way beyond new hygiene and safety standards. Before the pandemic, growth seemed very much reliant on an indefinite increase of passenger numbers and runways. As aviation is adapting to the long-term realities of COVID-19, it looks like the rules need to be radically changed for an actual increase in the robustness and diversification of air travel.

The rules need to be radically changed for an actual increase in the robustness and diversification of air travel

There is a genuine appetite for increased digitalisation in passenger and freight operations, and the industry is facing a big sustainability challenge to achieve what politicians and the public require. Also, once futuristic concepts of urban air mobility are now turning into real opportunities.

With air passenger numbers recovering, the race is on to emerge leaner, greener, and more efficient from the pandemic crisis to gain a long-term competitive advantage”, says Olaf Freier, Portfolio Director of inter airport Europe. “At this crucial time, attending inter airport Europe is a unique opportunity to look beyond the pandemic and devise strategies to adapt to new realities.”

Extended seminar programme on future-proof operations

To help companies get the ball rolling, the event has significantly extended its seminar programme, focusing on multiple longer-running trends that have been accelerated by the pandemic crisis:

  • Smart airports: Top technology trends in AI, digitalisation, robotics, and data intelligence to help manage changed consumer behaviour.
  • Greener, cleaner airports: Sustainable practices and the use of renewable fuel sources to reach the target of net-zero emissions.
  • Managing threats and challenges: Crisis management including pandemics, drone defense, border control, and cyber security.
  • Future airport: New opportunities through eVTOL aircraft, cargo drones, air taxis, and mobile Air-One landing pads.
  • Operations efficiency: New strategies to achieve more flexibility and agility in airport operations to save costs and enhance customer experience.

Further information on speakers and the sessions programme will be released in due course.

Exhibition all set to welcome live visitors

With inter airport Europe, we aim to drive tomorrow’s needs and required solutions by providing opportunities"

While the after-effects of the pandemic are likely to continue impacting international event participation, the organiser has taken steps to ensure that attendees will meet a wide range of high-quality leads and suppliers from Germany, Europe, and beyond, including a VIP Buyer Programme with representatives from leading international airports and airport operators.

The coming show certainly reflects the current market situation, including budget and travel restrictions for some of our regular exhibitors and visitors”, explains Freier.

However, the industry is facing a major turning point and the future requires different new solutions. With inter airport Europe this year, we aim to drive tomorrow’s needs and required solutions by providing relevant content and business opportunities through our long-term experience and relationship with the airport community.”

Conducting events with utmost safety

Key partner GATE, the German Airport Technology & Equipment Association, highlights the show’s important role as a catalyst for business relations, “As the leading industry network of the airport industry, we are very much looking forward to inter airport Europe. Nothing replaces personal contact with our association members and their customers”, says Jens Reinhard, Managing Director of GATE.

The inter airport Europe show team is dedicated to accommodating the needs of all participants, showing great flexibility as preparations continue. “Even though inter airport Europe will present itself differently than usual due to the current circumstances, we are very much looking forward to welcoming all exhibitors and visitors in Munich”, explains Freier.

But our top priority is safety. Together with our venue partner, Messe Munich, who has recently gained much international praise for successfully conducting a pilot exhibition with more than 16,000 trade visitors, we will make sure to deliver a milestone event where airport professionals and technology providers can finally meet – safe, in person, and all in one place.”

